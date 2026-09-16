Union Pacific Rallies 2% Following UBS Stock Upgrade

Key Moments

Union Pacific stock rises 2.3% in pre-market trading after UBS raises its rating to Buy and boosts its price target to $339 from $310.

UBS forecasts 2026 EPS of $13.41 and 2027 EPS of $14.90, or 3% and 5% above consensus, supported by 6%-7% projected intermodal volume growth in 2027.

Shares move back toward $290.49 as investors focus on the UBS call, an investor conference appearance, and the ongoing proposed merger with Norfolk Southern.

Analyst Upgrade Sparks Pre-Market Rally

Union Pacific stock advanced 2.3% in pre-open trading after UBS upgraded the railroad operator from Neutral to Buy and lifted its price target to $339 from $310. The firm pointed to a strong thesis around volume expansion and earnings expectations that are notably above the broader Wall Street outlook.

UBS now anticipates 2026 earnings per share of $13.41 and 2027 earnings per share of $14.90, which the bank describes as 3% and 5% higher than consensus, respectively. The projections are based in part on expectations for intermodal volume growth of 6%-7% in 2027 and ongoing resilience in the company’s industrial business.

Strategic Events and Merger Narrative in Focus

In addition to the UBS upgrade, investors are watching Union Pacific’s leadership team on the conference circuit. CEO Jim Vena and CFO Jennifer Hamann are presenting at the Morgan Stanley 14th Annual Laguna Conference today, a forum that typically attracts institutional investors and can reinforce positive analyst commentary.

The stock’s latest move is also unfolding alongside Union Pacific’s ongoing proposed merger with Norfolk Southern. The combination is targeting $3.5 billion in annual customer savings and is currently under review by the Surface Transportation Board. This long-term strategic storyline continues to underpin investor interest in the name.

Supportive Market Backdrop and Rail Sector Tone

The broader U.S. equity market is helping create a favorable environment. In pre-market trading, the S&P 500 is up 0.2%, the Dow Jones is higher by 0.2%, and the Nasdaq is gaining 0.5%. The industrials sector, where Union Pacific is a key component, is participating in this modest risk-on mood.

Rail peers, including Norfolk Southern and CSX, are also operating within a generally stable trading backdrop, contributing to a constructive sector tone.

Stock Performance Context

Overall, the UBS upgrade is acting as the primary driver behind the latest move in Union Pacific shares, reintroducing institutional confidence into a stock that had pulled back from its 52-week high of $315.99.

The combination of above-consensus earnings expectations, a near-term, high-visibility management appearance, and a supportive macro setup has helped the shares move back toward $290.49 in the current pre-market session.

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