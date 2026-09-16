Blue Energy Submits Part 1 NRC Filing for Texas Project

Key Moments

Blue Energy submitted the first portion of its construction permit application to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission for a gas-to-nuclear facility at the Port of Victoria, Texas.

The filing covers early construction activities and a phased build-out strategy using GE Vernova 7HA.02 gas turbines and GE Vernova Hitachi BWRX-300 small modular reactors, ahead of a final investment decision planned for 2027.

Blue Energy has raised more than $400 million and engaged Societe Generale to help structure project financing, following prior NRC approval of its resequenced construction approach.

Regulatory Milestone for Port of Victoria Project

Blue Energy submitted the initial segment of its construction permit application to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) for a gas-to-nuclear power project located at the Port of Victoria, Texas. With this step, the company becomes one of five nuclear developers to have filed a construction permit application in the current phase of new nuclear build activity.

The proposed facility is designed to combine GE Vernova 7HA.02 gas turbines with GE Vernova Hitachi BWRX-300 small modular reactors in an integrated gas-to-nuclear configuration, contingent on a final investment decision in 2027. Blue Energy’s regulatory team, which has accumulated more than 80 years of collective experience in NRC licensing, led the preparation of the filing. The submission follows the selection of the BWRX-300 as the reactor technology five months earlier.

Scope of the Initial Construction Permit Application

The application seeks NRC authorization to begin limited construction activities for the first small modular reactor unit. These activities include deep foundation and shaft work. In addition, Blue Energy is asking the NRC to approve its plan to build the natural gas portion of the plant and the associated balance-of-plant infrastructure first, which will later be used by the nuclear units. The NRC has previously accepted the methodology underlying this gas-to-nuclear sequencing strategy.

Environmental Review and Phased Submission

A nearly 300-page environmental report is included in the filing. According to the report, the natural gas portion of the project does not result in significant impacts on endangered species, tribal lands, or other environmental or historical resources. The remaining portion of the construction permit application is expected to be filed in the second half of 2027, after the completion of one calendar year of site-specific data collection required by the NRC.

Application Component Description Timing / Status Initial construction permit submission Requests approval for limited construction activities and phased gas-to-nuclear approach Submitted Environmental report Nearly 300 pages assessing impacts from the natural gas portion of the project Concluded no significant impacts on endangered species, tribal lands, or other key resources Second half of permit application Remaining licensing materials following site-specific data collection Expected in the second half of 2027

Licensing Strategy and Project Financing

In December 2025, the NRC approved Blue Energy’s licensing topical report that underpins the company’s strategy to resequence major phases of nuclear plant construction. This regulatory support aligns with the company’s plan to develop the gas-fired components and balance-of-plant infrastructure ahead of the nuclear units.

To date, Blue Energy has secured more than $400 million in financing, which includes investments from Constellation Technology Ventures. Earlier this month, the company also engaged Societe Generale to help design and structure project financing for the Texas development.