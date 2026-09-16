AMZN Fundamentals Hold Strong Amid Fragile Near-Term Chart

Key Moments

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) traded at $249.19 pre-market on September 16, 2026, up 7.38% year-to-date and 17.32% over six months, with a market capitalization of $2.68T.

The latest quarterly results beat expectations with EPS of $5.75 versus $1.81 expected and revenue of $200.60B versus $196.16B, driving a 19.82% post-earnings share price jump on July 30, 2026.

Planned 2026 capital expenditures could approach $200B, pressuring free cash flow even as AWS, AI infrastructure, and advertising remain central to the long-term investment thesis.

Fundamentals Versus Market Pricing

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) currently presents a mix of robust business performance and a more fragile near-term technical backdrop. At $249.19 in pre-market trading as of September 16, 2026 at 8:45 AM EDT, the stock has advanced 7.38% since the start of the year and 17.32% over the past six months. The company’s market capitalization stands at $2.68T as of September 16.

The core investment debate centers on the gap between a rapidly expanding earnings base and a very heavy spending cycle that is weighing on free cash flow.

Earnings Momentum and Profitability

Amazon’s most recent quarter delivered clear upside relative to market expectations. Earnings per share came in at $5.75, significantly ahead of the $1.81 consensus estimate. Revenue also surpassed forecasts, reaching $200.60B compared with expectations of $196.16B. Following the results release on July 30, 2026, AMZN shares gained 19.82%.

Analysts have been nudging estimates higher. EPS projections have increased 2.69% over the past 60 days and 3.28% over the past year.

Multi-Year Financial Trends

Over the last several years, Amazon has grown revenue and EBITDA while improving profitability relative to 2022. However, this has come with a notable shift in free cash flow dynamics as capital expenditures have risen sharply.

Metric 2021 2024 2025 Revenue $469.82B – $716.92B EBITDA $59.31B – $145.73B Levered free cash flow – $32.88B $7.70B

Revenue climbed from $469.82B in 2021 to $716.92B in 2025, while EBITDA rose from $59.31B to $145.73B over the same period. At the same time, levered free cash flow declined from $32.88B in 2024 to $7.70B in 2025, reflecting a substantial increase in capital spending.

AWS, Advertising, and the Growth Engine

The primary economic drivers remain Amazon Web Services (AWS) and advertising. AWS supplies higher-margin cloud revenue, and advertising monetizes the company’s purchase-intent data.

The optimistic view on the stock is built around three pillars:

AWS continues to expand at a pace above roughly 20%.

AI-related infrastructure investments generate compelling returns.

Advertising revenue maintains a faster growth rate than retail.

Recent analysis has underscored AWS growth, advertising expansion, and improvements in retail efficiency as the main supports for valuation. Read more – June 17, 2026.

Capital Intensity and the $200B Spending Plan

Elevated capital requirements are a central risk factor in the Amazon story. Planned capital expenditures for 2026 could approach $200B. This level of investment constrains free cash flow and raises the performance bar for AWS and other high-return projects.

If AI-related usage ramps more slowly than anticipated, depreciation and financing expenses could increase before revenue fully offsets them. Regulatory scrutiny around AWS and advertising introduces an additional valuation overhang. Read more – June 26, 2026.