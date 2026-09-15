Gold Drops as Rising Yields & Fed Hike Expectations Drag

Key Moments

Gold trades near $4,280, holding just above Monday’s more-than-one-month low at $4,253 as traders await the Fed decision.

US 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields test around 5% and 5.40% respectively, their highest levels since 2007, supporting the US Dollar and weighing on Gold.

XAU/USD remains technically weak below its 100-day and 200-day SMAs, with momentum indicators pointing to growing downside risk.

Gold Struggles as Dollar and Yields Advance

Gold (XAU/USD) continues to trade defensively on Tuesday, constrained by a firmer US Dollar (USD), rising US Treasury yields and mounting expectations of a US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate increase. The environment remains unfavorable for the non-yielding metal, although losses are limited as market participants hold back from making sizeable directional trades ahead of Wednesday’s Fed policy announcement.

At the time of writing, XAU/USD is quoted close to $4,280, hovering just above the more-than-one-month low of $4,253 reached on Monday.

Longer-maturity US Treasury yields extend their climb, with the benchmark 10-year yield testing the 5% area and the 30-year yield moving to around 5.40%. Both maturities are at their highest levels since 2007. The jump in yields bolsters demand for the US Dollar and raises the opportunity cost of holding Gold, which does not generate interest income.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) – which measures the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies – trades around 99.60, near its two-week peak.

Global Bond Sell-off and Inflation Concerns Weigh on Gold

The sell-off in government bonds is not confined to the United States. Borrowing costs in several major economies have also advanced to multi-year highs. Much of this move is attributed to the energy shock linked to the war in the Middle East, which is intensifying worries about inflation and reinforcing expectations for tighter monetary policy across key jurisdictions.

Since the conflict began, Gold has been more sensitive to shifts in interest rate expectations than to geopolitical risk itself. The Fed has so far left interest rates unchanged, but elevated Oil prices are complicating efforts to steer inflation back to the central bank’s 2% target.

Headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation stood at 3.4% year-on-year in August, while the Producer Price Index (PPI) rose to 5.4% from 4.8% in July. Recent Fed communication has underscored the importance of returning inflation to target. In this context, markets broadly anticipate that the central bank will implement its first interest rate hike since 2023 at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.

Fed Outlook: Market Focus on Guidance and Projections

Much of the perceived hawkish risk from the Fed appears to be reflected in current pricing. Even so, Gold could stay under pressure if policymakers indicate that a September hike would mark the start of a more extended tightening phase. Such a signal could fuel further increases in Treasury yields and offer additional support to the US Dollar.

Market attention will concentrate on the Fed’s updated economic projections and on Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh’s comments about the future path of interest rates.

At the same time, the upswing in global bond yields is not driven solely by expectations for monetary policy. Elevated government borrowing levels and concerns about fiscal sustainability in major economies are also contributing to the sell-off. Over time, these dynamics could revive interest in Gold as an alternative store of value, particularly if higher yields begin to reflect eroding confidence in sovereign debt. Meanwhile, central bank purchases, retail investment flows and demand via Gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are described as continuing to provide a base of underlying support.

Technical Picture: XAU/USD Holds Bearish Bias Below Key Averages

On the daily chart, XAU/USD retains a negative short-term tone as the price remains below both the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 200-day SMA. The metal is trading only slightly above the 50-day SMA, located near $4,275, which offers tentative support.

However, a subdued Relative Strength Index (RSI) around 43 and a negative, falling Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram are consistent with building bearish momentum, leaving the broader recovery attempt exposed to renewed downside.

Technical Level Type Approximate Value 50-day SMA Support $4,275 100-day SMA Resistance $4,328 200-day SMA Resistance Near $4,539 Horizontal resistance Resistance Around $4,700 Horizontal support Support $4,150 Horizontal support Support $4,000

On the topside, initial resistance is aligned with the 100-day SMA at $4,328. Above that, a more notable ceiling emerges at the 200-day SMA near $4,539, followed by a horizontal resistance area around $4,700.

On the downside, a clear break below the 50-day SMA at $4,275 would bring the next horizontal support levels at $4,150 and $4,000 into view, areas where buyers are likely to reconsider the medium-term outlook.