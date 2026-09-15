Germany Weighs Fuel Tax Relief & Energy Windfall Levies

Key Moments

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said the government needs to ease the burden of gasoline prices and secure alternative funding sources.

Klingbeil stressed that political decisions on these measures must be taken quickly.

The minister called for a windfall profits tax on energy companies as fuel prices continue to rise.

Minister Urges Swift Action on Fuel Costs

Investing.com — German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said on Tuesday that Germany must work to lower the strain of gasoline prices on consumers and identify other ways to finance such relief.

Klingbeil underscored the need for rapid decision-making, indicating that the government should not delay in addressing rising fuel costs.

Awaiting Chancellor’s Energy Price Proposals

The finance minister noted that he has not yet been briefed on Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s proposals concerning energy prices. Details of those proposals were not provided.

Call for Windfall Profits Tax on Energy Companies

The Social Democrat also advocated on Tuesday for the introduction of a tax on windfall profits earned by energy companies, linking this stance to the continued increase in fuel prices.