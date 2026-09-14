NVIDIA Shares Retreat as AI Slowdown Rattles Chip Stocks

Key Moments

NVIDIA stock declined 3.1% in premarket trading to $211.59, pressured by renewed debate over the pace of AI development.

An essay by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei urging a deliberate slowdown in AI capabilities drew backing from Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and Satya Nadella.

Reports that NVIDIA is discussing an investment of up to $10 billion in Anthropic added to investor uncertainty and selling pressure.

AI Policy Concerns Spark Selling in NVIDIA

Investing.com — NVIDIA stock slid 3.1% in pre-open trading to $211.59 after a widely discussed weekend essay by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei unsettled sentiment across the semiconductor space. In the piece, Amodei argued for a more cautious and deliberate approach to advancing AI model capabilities, a stance that raised alarms about future demand for cutting-edge GPUs that have been central to NVIDIA’s rapid revenue expansion.

The impact of Amodei’s position intensified after it received public backing from prominent industry figures including Elon Musk, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Their support heightened investor concerns that a coordinated slowdown in AI progress could temper the strong infrastructure spending that has underpinned expectations for NVIDIA’s growth trajectory.

NVIDIA-Anthropic Investment Talks Add Strategic Uncertainty

Compounding the market’s anxiety, reports emerged that NVIDIA is in talks to invest up to $10 billion in Anthropic – the same company whose chief executive is urging a braking of the AI arms race. This apparent contradiction injected additional uncertainty around NVIDIA’s strategic priorities and capital deployment plans.

The prospect of such a sizeable commitment, paired with the shifting tone around AI expansion, left investors questioning how the potential investment might influence NVIDIA’s risk profile and near-term returns, contributing to further downside pressure in early premarket trading.

Metric Value Premarket move -3.1% Premarket price $211.59 52-week low $164.27 52-week high $236.54 Potential Anthropic investment Up to $10 billion

Broader Market Weakness and Sector Rotation

The wider equity backdrop did little to cushion NVIDIA’s decline. Nasdaq 100 futures fell sharply in premarket trading, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 1.8% per available market data. The S&P 500 also retreated 0.8%, reflecting a broader risk-off tone.

Performance across technology names was uneven. Enterprise software stocks advanced as traders shifted into companies viewed as potential beneficiaries of a more measured AI rollout, in contrast to the pullback in chipmakers. Semiconductor peers including AMD, Intel, and Marvell traded lower alongside NVIDIA, suggesting that the move was driven by sector-wide concerns rather than NVIDIA-specific news alone.

An anticipated Federal Reserve rate decision also hovered over the session, reinforcing investor caution and adding another layer of macro uncertainty to an already fragile environment for growth-oriented names.

Valuation Sensitivity to AI Spending Expectations

The convergence of high-profile AI leaders questioning the speed of technological progress and the looming Fed decision created a particularly challenging setup for NVIDIA in premarket action. The company’s valuation is closely linked to expectations of sustained and accelerating spending on AI infrastructure, leaving the stock especially sensitive to any perceived threat to that narrative.

Despite the latest pullback, NVIDIA shares remain comfortably above their 52-week low of $164.27. However, the current decline pushes the stock further away from its 52-week high of $236.54 reached earlier this year, underscoring how quickly sentiment can shift when assumptions about future AI growth come under scrutiny.