European Gas Futures Jump on Supply and Storage Risks

Key Moments

British NBP wholesale gas and Dutch TTF front-month contracts climbed nearly 5%, reaching new highs last seen in 2022.

JERA Global CEO and Chair Yukio Kani warned that European gas reserves remain low and that disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz could persist.

European underground gas storage stood at about 68% capacity, nearly 17 percentage points below typical seasonal levels, intensifying concerns about winter supply security.

European Gas Contracts Break Key Levels

European and UK wholesale natural gas markets saw a sharp move higher on Monday, with benchmark contracts in both regions rising close to 5% and piercing key psychological thresholds. The rally pushed prices to fresh highs not seen since 2022, as traders reacted to escalating transit disruptions in the Middle East and growing alarm over the adequacy of European gas storage.

In the UK, the British NBP wholesale gas contract advanced nearly 5%, moving decisively through the closely watched 200.00 pence level. The contract traded solidly above that barrier at 201.50p per therm, marking its strongest reading since late 2022.

Across continental Europe, the benchmark Dutch front-month TTF contract also rose by roughly 5%, reaching 83.40 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh). The move propelled TTF to new multi-year highs as market participants rapidly adjusted pricing across the forward curve to reflect heightened geopolitical risk.

Contract Region Price Level Move Notable Threshold / Context NBP wholesale gas UK 201.50p per therm Jumped almost 5% Breached 200.00 pence; highest since late 2022 Dutch front-month TTF Continental Europe 83.40 euros per MWh Gained roughly 5% Hit fresh multi-year peak

Warnings From Major LNG Buyer Highlight Structural Risks

The latest upswing in European gas prices was amplified by pointed comments from one of the world’s largest buyers of liquefied natural gas. Market participants reacted to concerns raised by Asia’s top energy importers about Europe’s underlying vulnerabilities heading into the winter period.

Yukio Kani, Global CEO and Chair of JERA – Japan’s largest power generator and one of the world’s biggest buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) – warned on Monday that Europe’s gas reserves remain low and that shipping disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz could be prolonged.

According to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe, underground storage sites are only about 68% full. This level trails historical seasonal norms by nearly 17 percentage points at a stage of the year when inventories are normally closer to full capacity. The shortfall is sharpening fears over Europe’s buffer against further supply shocks.

Middle East Tensions Disrupt LNG Flows

Geopolitical tensions across key maritime and pipeline corridors have further undermined confidence in supply security. Military friction in the Persian Gulf has curbed LNG tanker movements through the Strait of Hormuz to what has been described as a trickle, posing a direct threat to Qatari exports that make up a significant slice of globally flexible LNG volumes.

At the same time, conditions near the Red Sea remain fraught. Following an advance by Yemen’s Houthi militants close to Red Sea transit routes and new attacks on regional pipeline infrastructure, options for rerouting cargoes remain heavily constrained. The combination of reduced passage through both pipeline and shipping chokepoints is forcing traders to reassess supply risk across the LNG complex.

Energy Price Surge Fuels Stagflation Concerns and Policy Pressure

The spike in natural gas prices coincided with further strength in the oil market, adding to an already challenging macro backdrop in Europe. The sharp rally in natural gas – coupled with Brent crude jumping another 3% to near $112 a barrel – is severely exacerbating stagflationary pressures across European economies.

The latest energy price shock comes immediately after the European Central Bank’s move last Thursday to lift its deposit facility rate by 25 basis points to 2.50%. The tightening step was aimed at containing inflation, but soaring input costs for energy now risk complicating the inflation-growth trade-off.

With European gas benchmarks driving to multi-year highs, interest rate markets are signaling that policymakers in both Europe and the United States may need to keep monetary conditions tight for an extended period. Money market pricing reflects elevated expectations that central banks from Frankfurt to Washington will be compelled to maintain restrictive policy stances well into next year in order to prevent energy-driven cost shocks from embedding broader price spirals.