Douglas Emmett announces $0.19 quarterly dividend

Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE: DEI), a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, said on Monday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on January 15th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 31st 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) closed 1.55% ($0.31) higher at $20.28 in New York on Monday, as they extended the gains from the previous three market sessions.

It has been the sharpest single-session gain for the stock since December 9th.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $4.022 billion.

The shares of Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) went down 7.52% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have risen 39.86% so far this year.