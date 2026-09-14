Copper Faces Key Technical Standoff Below 200-SMA

Key Moments

Copper is trading below the 200-period simple moving average on the 5-hour chart, with price pinned in the $6.41–$6.57 zone amid strong bearish momentum.

The Money Flow Index sits at 13.4, signaling deeply oversold conditions even as trend indicators such as SuperTrend and MACD continue to favor sellers.

A sustained move below $6.40 could open downside targets at $6.29 and $6.15, while a reclaim of $6.57 is viewed as a key hurdle for any bullish reversal attempt.

Latest update: Sep 14, 2026, 07:10 AM UTC

This article is regularly updated during market hours.

Oversold Readings Collide With Persistent Downtrend

The 5-hour technical setup for Copper shows a pronounced downward trend, with price trading decisively under the 200-period simple moving average, currently near $6.569. The broader structure remains negative as trend-following tools such as the SuperTrend indicator, positioned around $6.658, and the MACD both reinforce ongoing selling pressure.

At the same time, the Money Flow Index has dropped to 13.4, a level typically associated with extreme oversold territory. Recent candles are displaying lower shadows, indicating that buyers are attempting to defend lower levels despite the prevailing bearish bias.

This tension has concentrated trading focus around the $6.41–$6.57 band. The $6.41 mark is framed as a 50% Fibonacci retracement level and a key support zone, while $6.57 is described as a former support level that has turned into resistance. The interaction between price and these levels is being monitored for the next decisive move.

Key Trading Levels and Scenario Framework

The current environment is described as a high-risk, high-reward phase where deeply oversold conditions sit opposite a strong downtrend. The outcome is likely to be a sharp move either lower, in line with the dominant trend, or sharply higher if a short-covering rally takes hold.

Below is a summary of the outlined bear and bull trade setups based on the 5-hour chart:

Bear Bear Bull Bull Entry Method $6.46 break (aggr.) $6.55 retest (cons.) $6.41 test (aggr.) $6.57 reclaim (cons.) Stop $6.65 $6.65 $6.31 $6.31 Targets $6.40 → $6.29 → $6.15 $6.40 → $6.29 → $6.15 $6.61 → $6.71 → $6.89 $6.61 → $6.71 → $6.89 Risk/Reward 1.5 / 2.6 / 4.0 1.5 / 2.6 / 4.0 2.0 / 3.0 / 4.8 2.0 / 3.0 / 4.8 Confidence Medium Medium Low Low Best For Trend followers/Breakout Cautious shorts Bounce-seekers Risk-tolerant reversal

The bearish approaches focus on aligning with the existing downtrend, seeking continuation moves if support levels fail. The bullish strategies target a potential reversal from oversold territory, acknowledging higher risk but also the possibility of outsized gains if a durable bottom forms.

Crucial Risk Zones and Failure Points

Several price areas are highlighted as critical for managing risk and interpreting the next phase of the move:

$6.40: A 5-hour close below this level is seen as a gateway to deeper losses, with room to extend toward $6.29 and $6.15. Such a move would undermine most bullish arguments.

A 5-hour close below this level is seen as a gateway to deeper losses, with room to extend toward $6.29 and $6.15. Such a move would undermine most bullish arguments. $6.57–$6.60: This zone is now framed as primary resistance. Any rally that stalls here is viewed as vulnerable to renewed downside pressure, reinforcing the bearish trend.

This zone is now framed as primary resistance. Any rally that stalls here is viewed as vulnerable to renewed downside pressure, reinforcing the bearish trend. No-Trade Zone ($6.45–$6.55): Trading in this band is characterized as prone to choppy action and false breaks, making it less attractive for directional strategies.

Trading in this band is characterized as prone to choppy action and false breaks, making it less attractive for directional strategies. Bear Trap Risk: A brief push below $6.40 followed by a sharp rebound is flagged as a potential bear trap, where short positions may be squeezed if price quickly reverses. Observers are encouraged to watch for bullish divergences or surges in volume as possible signals of such a reversal attempt.

Monitoring Signals and Educational Insights

Several guiding principles are emphasized for interpreting Copper’s current setup and for broader technical education: