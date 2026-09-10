Qualcomm Gives Amazon Multi-Billion-Dollar AI Chip Warrant

Key Moments

Qualcomm issued Amazon a warrant tied to an approximately $4 billion equity stake as part of an AI data center chip collaboration.

The warrant pricing is set at $161.26 per Qualcomm share and is linked to up to $60 billion of potential business under the agreement.

Qualcomm and Amazon will jointly develop AI inference chips and high-speed optical connectivity solutions for data centers, while Qualcomm increases its use of AWS AI services.

Strategic Equity Warrant and Market Reaction

On Sept 8, Qualcomm announced that it had issued a warrant to Amazon, granting the company the option to acquire an approximately $4 billion stake in the chipmaker. The warrant is part of a broader collaboration focused on developing custom semiconductor solutions for artificial intelligence data centers.

Following the announcement, shares of the San Diego, California-based company gained more than 7% in early trading. Despite this move, the stock has declined about 1% this year, as a rebound in August only partially offset earlier sharp losses driven by softer smartphone demand.

Deal Structure and Financial Terms

According to a regulatory filing, the warrant allows Amazon to purchase Qualcomm stock at a price of $161.26 per share. The filing also indicates that the warrant is tied to up to $60 billion of business that could be generated under the terms of the collaboration.

Element Detail Stake size About $4 billion Exercise price $161.26 per Qualcomm share Linked business volume Up to $60 billion

Focus on AI Inference and Data Center Technologies

The partnership centers on designing and building chips for AI inference, a rapidly expanding segment dedicated to running trained AI models. This area has become an increasingly important competitive front for semiconductor companies targeting data center workloads.

In addition to AI inference chips, Qualcomm and Amazon intend to work together on high-speed optical connectivity technologies. Their plans include developing solutions capable of scaling to 1.6 terabits per second to help meet rising bandwidth requirements within AI-focused data centers.

Expanded Use of AWS for Chip Design

As part of the agreement, Qualcomm plans to broaden its adoption of Amazon Web Services artificial intelligence offerings and infrastructure for its chip design workloads. By leveraging these AWS capabilities, Qualcomm aims to reduce development timelines and accelerate its product design cycles.