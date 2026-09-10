Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Qualcomm Gives Amazon Multi-Billion-Dollar AI Chip Warrant

Qualcomm Gives Amazon Multi-Billion-Dollar AI Chip Warrant

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Qualcomm issued Amazon a warrant tied to an approximately $4 billion equity stake as part of an AI data center chip collaboration.
  • The warrant pricing is set at $161.26 per Qualcomm share and is linked to up to $60 billion of potential business under the agreement.
  • Qualcomm and Amazon will jointly develop AI inference chips and high-speed optical connectivity solutions for data centers, while Qualcomm increases its use of AWS AI services.

Strategic Equity Warrant and Market Reaction

On Sept 8, Qualcomm announced that it had issued a warrant to Amazon, granting the company the option to acquire an approximately $4 billion stake in the chipmaker. The warrant is part of a broader collaboration focused on developing custom semiconductor solutions for artificial intelligence data centers.

Following the announcement, shares of the San Diego, California-based company gained more than 7% in early trading. Despite this move, the stock has declined about 1% this year, as a rebound in August only partially offset earlier sharp losses driven by softer smartphone demand.

Deal Structure and Financial Terms

According to a regulatory filing, the warrant allows Amazon to purchase Qualcomm stock at a price of $161.26 per share. The filing also indicates that the warrant is tied to up to $60 billion of business that could be generated under the terms of the collaboration.

ElementDetail
Stake sizeAbout $4 billion
Exercise price$161.26 per Qualcomm share
Linked business volumeUp to $60 billion

Focus on AI Inference and Data Center Technologies

The partnership centers on designing and building chips for AI inference, a rapidly expanding segment dedicated to running trained AI models. This area has become an increasingly important competitive front for semiconductor companies targeting data center workloads.

In addition to AI inference chips, Qualcomm and Amazon intend to work together on high-speed optical connectivity technologies. Their plans include developing solutions capable of scaling to 1.6 terabits per second to help meet rising bandwidth requirements within AI-focused data centers.

Expanded Use of AWS for Chip Design

As part of the agreement, Qualcomm plans to broaden its adoption of Amazon Web Services artificial intelligence offerings and infrastructure for its chip design workloads. By leveraging these AWS capabilities, Qualcomm aims to reduce development timelines and accelerate its product design cycles.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News