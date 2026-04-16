Bitcoin Near Highs as Inflows Hint at Selling Pressure

Key Moments

Hourly Bitcoin deposits to exchanges surged to 11,000 BTC as the price briefly reached $76,052 on Coinbase.

Average deposit size rose to 2.25 BTC, the highest level since July 2024, echoing patterns seen before a prior sharp drawdown.

On-chain data highlights $76,800 as a key resistance level and $67,600 as near-term support, shaping traders’ focus.

Exchange Inflows Spike Near Recent Price Highs

Bitcoin’s latest move above $76,000 coincided with the strongest wave of exchange inflows since December, signaling that many traders may be preparing to sell rather than extending the rally.

On Tuesday, hourly Bitcoin deposits to exchanges climbed to 11,000 BTC as the price hit $76,052 on Coinbase, marking the highest level since early February. According to on-chain data from CryptoQuant, this jump in coins moving onto exchanges has historically served as a “historically reliable warning signal of near-term selling pressure.”

Key On-Chain Metrics and Critical Price Levels

The average size of deposits to exchanges increased to 2.25 BTC, the highest reading since July 2024. For bullish traders, that shift is a cautionary sign. A comparable pattern appeared in January, when the average deposit reached 2 BTC just before Bitcoin fell from $100,000 to $60,000, a decline of nearly 40%.

Market attention is now centered on $76,800, described as Bitcoin’s realized price for traders. This level represents the average acquisition cost for active market participants and has tended to function as an upper boundary during relief rallies. When prices approach this zone, holders who have been underwater since earlier peaks often seek to exit at breakeven, reinforcing selling pressure.

“The same dynamic may repeat if selling pressure builds from current levels,” CryptoQuant noted in Wednesday’s report.

Metric Level / Value Context Hourly BTC deposits to exchanges 11,000 BTC Largest since December as price hit $76,052 Average deposit size 2.25 BTC Highest since July 2024 Prior peak average deposit 2 BTC Seen in January before drop from $100,000 to $60,000 Current realized price resistance $76,800 Viewed as a ceiling in relief rallies Near-term support $67,600 Identified if resistance around $76,800 holds Daily realized profits About $500 million Below the $1 billion level tied to prior local tops Bitcoin spot price (Thursday morning) $74,796 Up 0.75% over 24 hours

Profit-Taking Signals Remain Moderate

Despite the uptick in exchange inflows, not all indicators are signaling an imminent top. Daily realized profits are currently around $500 million, notably under the $1 billion area that has been associated with local peaks in the past. From this perspective, profit-taking appears to be in its “early stages” rather than at the kind of extreme levels that have preceded deeper corrections.

As of Thursday morning, Bitcoin traded at $74,796, a 0.75% gain over the prior 24 hours, yet still below Tuesday’s high. The recent trading behavior suggests that buyers have been reluctant to push prices significantly above $76,000 while sellers have been active around that zone.

Macro Support Versus On-Chain Caution

The latest advance in Bitcoin has been aided by easing geopolitical tensions related to Iran and softer-than-expected U.S. producer price data in March. These developments provided a boost to risk assets broadly. However, Bitcoin-specific on-chain indicators have introduced a more guarded tone.

CryptoQuant pointed to $67,600 as a nearby support area should resistance continue to hold. A decisive break above $76,800, on the other hand, would likely lift daily realized profits beyond the $1 billion mark, which could, in turn, ignite the very selling pressures capable of restraining further upside.

Trading Implications: Levels and Flows to Monitor

For market participants, the current structure highlights several key watchpoints. The $76,800 level stands out as a critical resistance threshold, while exchange inflow data serves as a real-time gauge of potential selling supply.

If exchange deposits continue to rise while Bitcoin’s price struggles to advance, the pattern seen in January may re-emerge, with increased selling leading to a deeper pullback.

If realized profits remain contained and buy-side demand continues to absorb coins arriving on exchanges, Bitcoin could be positioned to finally clear a level that has rejected it twice this year.

In the near term, traders are likely to focus on how price action around $76,800 interacts with exchange inflows and realized profit dynamics to determine whether the latest rally extends or stalls.