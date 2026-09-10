Netflix Ties Up With Shopee for Southeast Asia E-Commerce

Key Moments

Netflix is entering its first e-commerce partnership in Southeast Asia through a collaboration with Sea’s Shopee.

The ShopeeVIP+ subscription offers Shopee users in Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines access to Netflix along with logistics and discount benefits.

In Indonesia, ShopeeVIP+ pricing starts from 40,000 rupiah per month.

Partnership Overview

Investing.com — Netflix is launching its first e-commerce partnership in Southeast Asia with Sea’s Shopee, the companies said in a statement.

The collaboration centers on ShopeeVIP+, a new subscription program designed for Shopee users in multiple Southeast Asian markets. As part of the agreement, ShopeeVIP+ subscribers will be able to access Netflix directly through their shopping app subscription.

Features of the ShopeeVIP+ Subscription

The ShopeeVIP+ program is being rolled out for users in Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines. In addition to Netflix access, the subscription includes unlimited free instant delivery and daily discount vouchers, according to the companies.

Country Key ShopeeVIP+ Benefits Pricing Detail Provided Indonesia Access to Netflix, unlimited free instant delivery, daily discount vouchers Subscription starts from 40,000 rupiah per month Thailand Access to Netflix, unlimited free instant delivery, daily discount vouchers Not disclosed Philippines Access to Netflix, unlimited free instant delivery, daily discount vouchers Not disclosed

Market Scope

Through this initiative, Netflix is embedding its streaming service within Shopee’s e-commerce ecosystem in three key Southeast Asian markets. The statement highlighted that this is Netflix’s first such e-commerce-focused partnership in the region.