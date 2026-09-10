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Home » Stock Market News » Netflix Ties Up With Shopee for Southeast Asia E-Commerce

Netflix Ties Up With Shopee for Southeast Asia E-Commerce

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
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Key Moments

  • Netflix is entering its first e-commerce partnership in Southeast Asia through a collaboration with Sea’s Shopee.
  • The ShopeeVIP+ subscription offers Shopee users in Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines access to Netflix along with logistics and discount benefits.
  • In Indonesia, ShopeeVIP+ pricing starts from 40,000 rupiah per month.

Partnership Overview

Investing.com — Netflix is launching its first e-commerce partnership in Southeast Asia with Sea’s Shopee, the companies said in a statement.

The collaboration centers on ShopeeVIP+, a new subscription program designed for Shopee users in multiple Southeast Asian markets. As part of the agreement, ShopeeVIP+ subscribers will be able to access Netflix directly through their shopping app subscription.

Features of the ShopeeVIP+ Subscription

The ShopeeVIP+ program is being rolled out for users in Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines. In addition to Netflix access, the subscription includes unlimited free instant delivery and daily discount vouchers, according to the companies.

CountryKey ShopeeVIP+ BenefitsPricing Detail Provided
IndonesiaAccess to Netflix, unlimited free instant delivery, daily discount vouchersSubscription starts from 40,000 rupiah per month
ThailandAccess to Netflix, unlimited free instant delivery, daily discount vouchersNot disclosed
PhilippinesAccess to Netflix, unlimited free instant delivery, daily discount vouchersNot disclosed

Market Scope

Through this initiative, Netflix is embedding its streaming service within Shopee’s e-commerce ecosystem in three key Southeast Asian markets. The statement highlighted that this is Netflix’s first such e-commerce-focused partnership in the region.

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