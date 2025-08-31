EUR/SEK settles above 2-month low, posts weekly loss

The EUR/SEK currency pair settled above Friday’s low of 11.0470, its weakest level since June 26th, as market players digested the latest inflation data prints out of Euro Area’s largest economies and Swedish GDP numbers.

In France, annual consumer inflation eased to 0.9% in August, preliminary data showed, or the lowest rate since May. The figure defied expectations of holding steady at July’s 1%.

In Spain, annual CPI inflation remained stable at a five-month high of 2.7% in August.

In Italy, annual CPI inflation eased to 1.6% in August from 1.7% in July.

And, German annual CPI inflation picked up to 2.2% in August, or the highest rate since March, from 2% in July. The figure came above expectations of 2.1%.

Meanwhile, Sweden’s economy grew 0.5% quarter-on-quarter in Q2 of 2025, which surpassed the initial estimate of a 0.1% growth and market consensus of 0.3%. It followed a 0.2% contraction in the first quarter.

In annual terms, Sweden’s GDP rose 1.4% in Q2, again exceeding the preliminary estimate of a 0.9% growth.

The exotic Forex pair lost 0.67% for the week.

According to strategists at UBS Global Wealth Management, the Swedish Krona has room to appreciate further against the Euro.

“The Riksbank’s continued easing bias and Sweden’s exposure to tariffs are offset by supportive European fiscal measures and global easing, providing room for krona strength,” UBS strategists said in a note.