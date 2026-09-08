Intel Surges on Pricing Pivot, Upgrade, Foundry Milestone

Key Moments

Intel Corporation shares rose 3.9% in pre-market trading after reports that the company plans to boost PC CPU prices by about 10% in early October.

Northland upgraded Intel from Market Perform to Outperform with a $120 price target, citing turnaround momentum, server CPU shortages, and the Terafab collaboration.

Intel Foundry and ASML announced that more than one million wafers have been processed using High NA EUV lithography, while ASML secured High NA EUV commitments from Samsung, TSMC, and Intel.

Intel Leads Despite Weak Broader Market

Intel Corporation stock advanced 3.9% in pre-open trading after supply chain sources referenced by DigiTimes indicated that the company is preparing to raise prices on its PC central processing units by approximately 10% in early October. According to these sources, the move aligns with a broader sequence of price increases that began in late 2025.

Those sources said the initiative shares a single objective: to enhance Intel’s overall gross margins and shift away from its previous approach of prioritizing volume through aggressive pricing. Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan reportedly aims to expand the company’s gross margins and improve profitability.

The rally in Intel shares stood out against a softer equity backdrop. The S&P 500 was down 0.3%, the Dow Jones slipped 0.8%, and the Nasdaq edged lower by 0.1%, underscoring that the stock’s pre-market gains were driven by company-specific developments rather than broad market strength.

Pricing Strategy and Stock Performance Context

Intel’s plan to lift CPU prices by around 10% in early October reinforced investor focus on its margin recovery narrative. The anticipated increase would extend a pattern of price hikes that began at the end of 2025, described as a response to both supply-chain cost dynamics and solid demand.

Intel shares entered Tuesday’s U.S. session after closing at $95.80 on Friday, September 4, when the stock climbed 4.5% on volume of 97.7 million shares. U.S. markets were closed on Monday for Labor Day, placing additional attention on Tuesday’s pre-market move.

Index / Stock Move Additional Detail Intel Corporation (pre-market) +3.9% On reports of ~10% PC CPU price hike in early October S&P 500 -0.3% Broader market weakness Dow Jones -0.8% Risk-off sentiment Nasdaq -0.1% Tech slightly lower overall Intel previous close $95.80 +4.5% on 97.7 million shares (Friday, September 4)

Analyst Upgrade Adds to Positive Momentum

Further supporting the bullish tone, Northland upgraded Intel from Market Perform to Outperform and set a $120 price target. The firm pointed to visible progress in Intel’s turnaround, shortages in server CPUs, and the company’s Terafab partnership as key drivers behind the revised rating.

Following these developments, Intel shares outpaced the Nasdaq in pre-market trading, reinforcing the view that the stock’s strength was predominantly driven by stock-specific catalysts.

High NA EUV Progress Highlights Foundry Ambitions

On the manufacturing side, Intel Foundry and ASML used the SPIE Photomask Technology + Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography conference to highlight a significant technology achievement. They announced that Intel Foundry has processed more than one million wafers using High NA EUV lithography technology so far.

ASML also secured commitments from Samsung, TSMC, and Intel to deploy its High NA EUV lithography systems, with each tool costing up to $400 million. Within those plans, Samsung intends to transition to high-volume production using High NA EUV for memory chips by 2028, while TSMC expects to begin adoption in 2030.

Company High NA EUV Status Timing / Detail Intel Foundry >1 million wafers processed Using High NA EUV lithography technology to date ASML Secured commitments Samsung, TSMC, and Intel to adopt High NA EUV systems (up to $400 million per machine) Samsung Planned High NA EUV deployment High-volume memory chip production targeted by 2028 TSMC Planned High NA EUV adoption Adoption expected to start in 2030

Speculative Interest and Political Attention

Speculative interest also surrounded the stock. President Trump posted an AI-generated image on Truth Social that depicted him trading Intel’s shares from $20 to $95, a post that helped sustain retail investor attention heading into the week.

Layered Catalysts Drive Pre-Market Rally

Overall, Intel’s pre-market strength reflected a convergence of several factors: a margin-focused pricing transition, a favorable analyst upgrade and higher price target, a notable milestone in advanced foundry technology, and ongoing government-linked visibility in the name.

This combination of drivers pushed Intel sharply higher ahead of the U.S. open, even as the broader semiconductor space contended with a more cautious macro environment.