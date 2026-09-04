Silver Stalls Below Key Average Ahead of Jobs Data

Key Moments:

Silver (XAG/USD) is consolidating near $66.80 after two consecutive daily advances, capped by the 100-day SMA around $67.

Momentum signals remain mixed, with the daily RSI near 55, ADX around 17, and a still-negative MACD showing easing bearish pressure.

Traders are focused on the upcoming U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls release and its implications for a potential Federal Reserve rate hike in mid-September.

Market Overview

Silver (XAG/USD) is trading with mild losses on Friday, pausing after two straight sessions of gains as investors step back from aggressive positioning ahead of the U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. The 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $67 continues to act as a ceiling on the upside. At the time of writing, XAG/USD is quoted around $66.80, with price action largely contained in a consolidation band.

Participants remain cautious as they await fresh labor market data that could influence expectations for U.S. monetary policy. The current technical backdrop points to constrained bullish momentum and a lack of a decisive directional move.

U.S. Labor Data and Fed Policy Expectations

Consensus projections indicate that the U.S. economy is expected to add 56K jobs in August after losing 23K positions in July, with the Unemployment Rate anticipated to remain at 4.1%. The U.S. economy is expected to add 56K jobs in August after shedding 23K in July, while the Unemployment Rate is forecast to hold at 4.1%.

These figures are likely to be pivotal for the Federal Reserve’s policy deliberations at its September 15-16 meeting, with the CME FedWatch Tool currently implying roughly a 50% probability of a 25-basis-point rate increase.

In this context, a stronger-than-expected NFP print could reinforce expectations of tighter policy and keep XAG/USD suppressed beneath the 100-day SMA. Conversely, a weaker outcome may reduce the case for additional tightening and potentially pave the way for a break higher in silver prices.

Technical Landscape for XAG/USD

From a trend perspective, XAG/USD is holding above the 50-day SMA located near $62, but remains capped below both the 100-day and 200-day SMAs. This configuration leaves the short-term outlook broadly neutral, with a modest bias against a sustained topside extension.

Technical Indicator / Level Current Reading / Approximate Level Implication Spot price (XAG/USD) $66.80 (approx.) Consolidation after two days of gains 50-day SMA $62 Initial dynamic support 100-day SMA $67 Immediate resistance zone 200-day SMA $72 Secondary resistance level RSI (daily) ~55 Modest bullish bias, not overbought ADX (daily) ~17 Weak underlying trend strength MACD (daily) Slightly negative, fading red histogram Easing bearish momentum, consolidation tone

Momentum Indicators and Trend Signals

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is hovering around 55, pointing to mild positive momentum without signaling overstretched conditions. In contrast, the Average Directional Index (ADX) near 17 continues to highlight a lack of strong trend conviction, consistent with range-bound trading.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains marginally below the zero line, but the shrinking red histogram bars indicate that downside momentum is gradually subsiding. This pattern reinforces the notion that silver is currently in a consolidation phase rather than embarking on a clear bullish or bearish trend.

Key Support and Resistance Levels

On the downside, the 50-day SMA around $62, together with the psychologically important $60 handle, forms a notable support region. Below that band, a more substantial horizontal base is seen near $55, which underpins the broader structure.

On the upside, the first resistance is defined by the 100-day SMA close to $67. Above there, the 200-day SMA around $72 presents the next hurdle. A decisive move through both of these moving averages could open a path toward the $80 area, though such an extension would likely require a significant shift in either macro data or policy expectations.