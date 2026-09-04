McDonald’s Nears Support as Technical Weakness Persists

Key Moments

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is trading near the bottom of its $256.12–$341.75 52-week range, with daily, weekly and monthly signals all in Strong Sell territory.

Fundamentals remain solid, including 6.3% revenue growth and a 57.4% gross margin as of Jun 30, 2026, but fair-value upside is limited to 6.6%.

Analysts have mixed views, with some cutting price targets to $295 and one upgrade to Buy with a $305 target, underscoring a debate over valuation versus execution risks.

Current Trading Snapshot

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has been under pressure, with shares trading at $258.97 in pre-market activity as of Sep 4, 2026, 8:05 AM EDT. This compares with a previous close of $259.63 as of Sep 3, 2026, 3:59 PM EDT.

The stock sits close to the lower end of its 52-week range of $256.12–$341.75, having delivered a 1-year return of -18.10%. The dividend yield stands at 2.9% as of Sep 4. However, the available data does not confirm that the current level represents a precise two-year low, which is an important distinction when evaluating how “cheap” the stock truly is.

The gap between a 52-week low and a multi-year low matters for investors trying to determine whether the current valuation is merely weak relative to last year or attractive versus a longer performance history.

Metric Value Date / Context Pre-market price $258.97 Sep 4, 2026, 8:05 AM EDT Previous close $259.63 Sep 3, 2026, 3:59 PM EDT 52-week range $256.12–$341.75 – 1-year return -18.10% – Dividend yield 2.9% As of Sep 4

Technical Setup: Trend Still Dominates

The technical backdrop for MCD remains clearly negative across multiple time frames. Daily, weekly and monthly signals all register as Strong Sell, highlighting persistent downside momentum rather than a confirmed bottoming pattern.

On the momentum side, the daily relative strength index (RSI) stands at 38.3, indicating weakness but not an extreme oversold condition. The weekly RSI at 33.7 is closer to oversold territory, hinting at some building pressure for a potential relief bounce, but not yet providing confirmation.

Trend metrics underscore the strength of the decline. The daily average directional index (ADX) is at 48.6, signaling a powerful prevailing trend. The daily moving average convergence divergence (MACD) reading of -2.44 corroborates ongoing negative momentum.

From a price structure perspective, the monthly technical snapshot highlights support areas around $256 and then $249. These zones are key reference points for investors watching for potential stabilization.

Technical Indicator Reading Implication Daily trend signal Strong Sell Short-term momentum is negative Weekly trend signal Strong Sell Intermediate trend remains bearish Monthly trend signal Strong Sell Longer-term bias is still to the downside Daily RSI 38.3 Weak, not deeply oversold Weekly RSI 33.7 Near oversold territory Daily ADX 48.6 Strong trend in place Daily MACD -2.44 Confirms negative momentum Key monthly support $256, then $249 Potential areas for stabilization

The interaction between these indicators is important: while oversold readings can sometimes precede a bounce, the elevated ADX suggests that the current downtrend still has meaningful strength. In other words, lower price levels alone have not yet translated into a technical case for a sustained reversal.

Fundamental Profile: Resilient, But Not Deep Value

Despite the technical weakness, McDonald’s underlying business metrics do not signal distress. Revenue growth stands at 6.3% as of Jun 30, 2026, while gross margin is a robust 57.4% as of the same date.

On the valuation side, the stock trades at a last twelve months price-to-earnings (LTM P/E) ratio of 20.9x as of Jun 30, 2026. The forward P/E is 20.1x as of Dec 31, 2026. The indicated fair-value upside based on the referenced assessment is 6.6% as of Sep 4, 2026, 8:05 AM EDT, with analyst-target upside at 17.7% as of Jun 30, 2026.