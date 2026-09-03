Swiss Franc Gains as GDP, Inflation Data Pressure USD/CHF

Key Moments

USD/CHF slipped back below 0.8100 after reaching a monthly peak of 0.8156 on Wednesday.

Switzerland’s Q2 GDP expanded by 1.9%, its strongest quarterly growth in five years and above the 1.6% consensus.

Swiss CPI rose 0.4% month-over-month in August and 0.8% year-over-year, easing deflation concerns.

Swiss Franc Recovers as USD/CHF Pulls Back From Highs

The Swiss Franc (CHF) extended its rebound against the US Dollar (USD) during early European trading on Thursday, supported by stronger-than-expected domestic economic data. After touching a fresh monthly high of 0.8156 on Wednesday, the USD/CHF pair retreated to intraday lows below 0.8100.

The move coincided with a shift in sentiment toward the Swiss currency, as investors reacted to upbeat readings on both growth and inflation in Switzerland, which contrasted with softer labor market data in the United States.

Swiss Growth Hits Five-Year High in Q2

Figures published by the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs earlier on Thursday showed that Switzerland’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose by 1.9% in the second quarter. This was the fastest quarterly expansion in five years and exceeded market expectations of a 1.6% increase.

The latest reading followed a downwardly revised 0.6% gain in the first quarter. On an annual basis, GDP growth accelerated sharply, rising to 2.8% from 0.5% in the first three months of the year.

Inflation Accelerates, Deflation Fears Recede

Inflation data previously released by the Swiss Federal Statistical Office pointed to a further improvement in price dynamics. The August Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 0.4% on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.1% decline in July and coming in stronger than expectations for a flat 0% reading.

On a year-over-year basis, consumer prices advanced 0.8%, marking the fastest pace of growth in two years. This was double July’s 0.4% rate and well above the anticipated 0.5% increase, helping to alleviate concerns over deflationary pressures.

US Labor Data Disappoints, Fed Commentary in Focus

In the United States, the latest ADP Employment Change report released on Wednesday fell short of market expectations. Private sector employment increased by 38K in August, below the consensus forecast of 44K and representing the weakest outcome in the past seven months.

Alongside the data, commentary from Federal Reserve officials also drew attention. New York Federal Reserve President John Williams stated that rising bond yields reflect a solid economy rather than mounting inflation concerns, adding that the central bank is still gathering information before making decisions on interest rates.

Later on Thursday, market participants are expected to monitor remarks from Federal Reserve Board member Christopher Waller, who is anticipated to strike a more hawkish tone.

Key Swiss Economic Indicators

The latest GDP and CPI releases provided fresh insight into the momentum of the Swiss economy and the outlook for the Swiss Franc. Details of the indicators are summarized below.

Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) – Switzerland

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), published quarterly by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), measures the total value of goods and services produced in Switzerland over a given period. It is widely regarded as the primary gauge of overall economic activity. The quarter-on-quarter reading compares output in the reference quarter with that of the preceding quarter. In general, stronger-than-expected GDP readings are viewed as supportive for the Swiss Franc (CHF), while weaker data tend to be negative for the currency.

Indicator Last Release Date Frequency Actual Consensus Previous Source Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) Thu Sep 03, 2026 07:00 Quarterly 1.9% 1.6% 0.7% State Secretariat of Economic Affairs

Consumer Price Index (MoM) – Switzerland

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), released monthly by the Swiss Federal Statistical Office, tracks changes in the prices of a basket of goods and services representative of household consumption in Switzerland. As the main measure of inflation and shifts in purchasing power, the month-on-month figure compares price levels in the reference month with those in the previous month. A higher-than-expected CPI print is typically considered bullish for the Swiss Franc (CHF), while a lower reading is often interpreted as bearish.