Honeywell increases quarterly dividend to $1.13

Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.13 per share of common stock.

The latter represents an increase of 4.63% compared to the previous quarterly dividend of $1.08 per share.

The dividend will be paid on December 6th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 15th 2024, the company said.

“By further aligning our portfolio with the three compelling megatrends – automation, the future of aviation, and the energy transition – we continue accelerating progress against our disciplined commitment to deploy at least $25 billion toward dividends, acquisitions, capital expenditures and share buybacks through 2025,” Vimal Kapur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Honeywell, said in a press release.

“This marks the 15th time in 14 consecutive years that we are increasing our dividend as we remain focused on delivering value for our shareholders.”

Stock Performance

The shares of Honeywell International Inc (HON) closed 0.29% ($0.60) higher at $207.63 on Nasdaq on Friday, as they extended the gains from the previous four market sessions.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $134.891 billion.

The shares of Honeywell International Inc (HON) went down 2.14% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have retreated 0.99% so far this year.