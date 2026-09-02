Swiss Franc Slips as Rising U.S. Yields Bolster Dollar Strength

Key Moments

USD/CHF climbs for a second straight session, trading near 0.8130 during Asian hours on Wednesday.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields jump to 4.80% amid a global bond selloff and renewed inflation concerns.

BBH’s Elias Haddad highlights that CHF has been the worst-performing G10 currency so far this quarter amid a 0.00% SNB policy rate.

Dollar Advances Against Franc on Yield and Oil Upswing

USD/CHF extends its upward move for a second consecutive day, with the pair trading around 0.8130 in Asian dealing on Wednesday. The cross is gaining support from a stronger U.S. Dollar as higher bond yields and a jump in crude oil prices revive worries over persistent inflation and the prospect of further interest rate increases.

A broad-based selloff in global bond markets has pushed the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury to 4.80%, its highest level since early 2025. At the same time, crude oil prices have risen sharply following increased hostilities between the United States and Iran, heightening concerns about potential disruptions to energy supplies from the Middle East and adding to inflationary pressures.

Mixed U.S. Data Keeps Focus on Labor Market Releases

Recent U.S. macroeconomic indicators present a nuanced picture for investors. July JOLTS job openings declined to 7.27 million, coming in below market expectations and signaling some cooling in labor demand. On the manufacturing side, the ISM Manufacturing PMI eased to 54.6 in August from 55.6 in the prior month. Despite the modest pullback, the reading remains well within expansion territory, suggesting ongoing resilience in the industrial sector.

Market participants are now looking ahead to the release of the ADP employment report and Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls for further guidance on the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook and the likelihood of additional rate hikes.

Swiss Data Shows Firm Momentum in Manufacturing and Retail

In Switzerland, activity indicators point to strengthening economic momentum. The SVME Purchasing Managers’ Index for August rebounded to 57.1 from July’s five-month low of 53.2, marking its strongest reading since May. The improvement in manufacturing conditions is being accompanied by solid consumer spending trends.

July Real Retail Sales increased 2.3% year-over-year, surpassing the 1.3% forecast and building on June’s revised growth rate of 1.9%. Market attention is now turning to the upcoming SVME PMI release later today for additional insight into the trajectory of Swiss economic activity.

Indicator Region Period Latest Reading Prior / Forecast (if stated) USD/CHF exchange rate FX Asian hours, Wednesday ≈ 0.8130 – U.S. 10-year Treasury yield United States Latest 4.80% – JOLTS job openings United States July 7.27 million Below expectations ISM Manufacturing PMI United States August 54.6 55.6 prior SVME PMI Switzerland August 57.1 53.2 prior Real Retail Sales (YoY) Switzerland July 2.3% 1.3% forecast; 1.9% June (revised)

Franc Lags G10 Peers Amid SNB’s Zero-Rate Policy

The Swiss Franc continues to underperform in the G10 FX space as the low-yield backdrop weighs on the currency. Brown Brothers Harriman’s Elias Haddad draws attention to Switzerland’s muted inflation environment and the Swiss National Bank’s decision to keep its policy rate anchored at 0.00%, stating that “CHF is the worst performing G10 currency so far this quarter,” as the low-yield environment continues to sap support for the Franc.

Swiss Franc: Structural Drivers and Policy Dynamics

The Swiss Franc (CHF) serves as Switzerland’s official currency and ranks among the ten most actively traded currencies worldwide, with turnover far exceeding the scale of the domestic economy. Its valuation is shaped by overall market risk appetite, domestic economic performance, and actions taken by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other elements.

Between 2011 and 2015, CHF was tied to the Euro (EUR) through an exchange rate peg. The sudden removal of this peg led to an appreciation of more than 20% in the Franc, triggering significant market dislocation. Although the peg is no longer in effect, CHF movements remain closely linked to those of the Euro, reflecting the Swiss economy’s substantial exposure to the neighboring Eurozone.

Safe-Haven Characteristics of the Swiss Franc

The Swiss Franc is widely regarded as a safe-haven asset that investors tend to favor during episodes of market turbulence. This perception stems from several factors associated with Switzerland, including a stable economic backdrop, a robust export sector, sizeable central bank reserves, and a longstanding policy of political neutrality in international conflicts. During periods of elevated risk aversion, CHF typically strengthens against currencies perceived as riskier.

Role of the Swiss National Bank in Currency Valuation

The Swiss National Bank convenes four times a year – once per quarter – to set monetary policy. The SNB targets an annual inflation rate below 2%. When actual or projected inflation exceeds that level, the central bank may respond by raising its policy rate in an effort to moderate price pressures. Higher interest rates generally support the Swiss Franc by increasing yields and potentially attracting capital inflows, while cuts in policy rates tend to undermine the currency.

Impact of Domestic Data on CHF

Key macroeconomic releases in Switzerland play an important role in shaping expectations for growth and policy, and therefore the CHF exchange rate. The Swiss economy is typically stable, yet abrupt changes in indicators such as GDP growth, inflation, the current account balance, or the SNB’s foreign currency reserves can trigger notable moves in the Franc.

Strong growth, low unemployment, and elevated confidence levels are usually supportive of the currency, whereas data suggesting a loss of momentum can be associated with depreciation pressures.

Eurozone Linkages and Correlation with EUR

As a small, highly open economy, Switzerland is deeply intertwined with the Eurozone. The broader European Union remains Switzerland’s primary economic partner and an important political counterpart, making macroeconomic and monetary stability in the Euro area particularly critical for the Swiss outlook and, by extension, for CHF.

Given this close integration, some analytical frameworks indicate that the correlation between the Euro and the Swiss Franc exceeds 90%, implying that the two currencies often move in near lockstep.