Occidental Shares Rise as Oil Spikes on Gulf Tension

Key Moments

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) gained more than 3% in pre-market trading to $60.27, outpacing a broadly weaker U.S. equity market.

Oil prices jumped more than 3% after U.S. forces struck missile launchers on Iran’s Larak Island and Iran’s Revolutionary Guards reportedly hit two U.S. air bases in Jordan.

OXY continues to benefit from a favorable analyst backdrop, including an Evercore ISI double-upgrade and a consensus “Buy” rating with an average 12-month price target of $66.83.

OXY Rallies as Crude Surges on Middle East Escalation

Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) climbed more than 3% in pre-open trading, reaching $60.27, as part of a global risk-on move linked to a sharp rise in crude prices. Oil benchmarks advanced more than 3% after military action involving U.S. forces and Iran intensified concerns over potential disruptions to supplies transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the report, U.S. forces targeted two missile launchers on Iran’s Larak Island on Sunday. These actions marked the first confirmed American strikes on Iranian territory since late July. Iranian state media then reported on Monday that Iran’s Revolutionary Guards responded by striking two U.S. air bases located in Jordan.

Analyst Upgrades and Strong Fundamentals Underpin Sentiment

Beyond the immediate impact of higher oil prices, Occidental’s move is being supported by a constructive analyst narrative. Evercore ISI delivered a notable vote of confidence earlier in the summer, issuing a double-upgrade on OXY. The firm lifted its rating from Underperform to Outperform and increased its price target from $58 to $65, pointing to a “materially de-levered balance sheet” and “a structurally improved free cash flow outlook.”

This stance has aligned with broader Wall Street sentiment. The stock carries a consensus rating of “Buy” from 24 covering firms, with an average 12-month price target of $66.83, suggesting scope for additional upside from the current pre-market level.

Occidental’s fundamental story has also been supported by its second-quarter 2026 performance. The company reported record free cash flow and meaningful debt reduction for the period, reinforcing the thesis of an improved balance sheet and cash generation profile.

Market Context: Sector Outperformance Amid Softer Indices

The strength in OXY stands in contrast to modest weakness across the major U.S. equity benchmarks in pre-market trading. The S&P 500 was lower by 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite eased 0.2%. Against this backdrop, Occidental’s advance represents clear sector-specific outperformance rather than a broad-based risk-on rally.

Index / Stock Move in Pre-Market Commentary Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) +>3% to $60.27 Boosted by higher oil prices and supportive analyst sentiment S&P 500 -0.3% Broad U.S. market slightly negative Dow Jones -0.2% Blue-chip index modestly lower Nasdaq -0.2% Tech-heavy index under mild pressure

Valuation Perspective and Oil-Linked Upside

Despite the latest move higher, Occidental remains below its 52-week peak of $67.45. The gap between the current price and both its recent high and the average 12-month target price indicates that investors continue to see potential for further recovery, particularly if crude prices stay elevated and geopolitical risks in the Middle East persist.

Combined, the supportive analyst backdrop shaped by the Evercore ISI upgrade, robust recent financial results, and an oil market lifted by supply uncertainty have enabled Occidental shares to trade significantly higher even as broader U.S. equity indices edge lower.