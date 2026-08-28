Workday Pivots to AI, Buybacks Amid Silver Lake Talk

Key Moments

Workday (WDAY) did not address market speculation around a potential Silver Lake acquisition during its Q2 FY2027 earnings call reported on Aug 27, 2026.

AI products generated more than $100M in new ACV in Q2 and now represent over 25% of all new ACV, with AI SKU ARR reaching approximately $600M, more than 200% higher year-over-year.

Management completed a $5B share repurchase program six months early and approved a new $4B open-ended buyback despite issuing softer guidance for Q3 and FY2028.

Operational Update Dominates Q2 FY2027 Call

Based on the Q2 FY2027 earnings call transcript reported on Aug 27, 2026, Workday (WDAY) leadership avoided any discussion of the market chatter regarding a potential acquisition by Silver Lake. The company instead concentrated on financial performance, product adoption, and the trajectory of its artificial intelligence offerings.

The absence of commentary on the takeover speculation aligns with standard practice for companies that may be involved in potential transaction discussions, where public statements can be constrained by legal and regulatory considerations.

AI Momentum and Financial Highlights

Management emphasized the rapid expansion of Workday’s AI franchise and strong operating metrics. Key data points from the quarter included:

Metric Q2 FY2027 Result Additional Detail / Comparison AI monetization $100M+ in new AI ACV AI products accounted for >25% of all new ACV closed in Q2 AI SKU ARR ~$600M Up over 200% year-over-year AI agent adoption >5,500 customers Using one or more organic agent; up 35% quarter-over-quarter Non-GAAP EPS $2.75 Versus consensus of $2.61 Subscription revenue $2.471B Up 13.9% year-over-year; slightly above the $2.456B estimate Share repurchases $5B program completed Finished six months ahead of schedule; new $4B open-ended program approved

AI-related offerings emerged as a central growth driver, with AI products clearing the $100M threshold in new annual contract value and exceeding one-quarter of all new ACV in the period. The AI SKU annual recurring revenue base reached roughly $600M, reflecting growth of more than 200% compared with the prior year.

Customer usage of Workday’s organic AI agents also expanded, with more than 5,500 customers now deploying at least one such agent, representing a 35% increase on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

On the financial side, Workday reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.75, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61. Subscription revenue came in at $2.471B, a 13.9% year-over-year rise and slightly ahead of the $2.456B market expectation.

Buyback Escalation Amid Silence on Silver Lake

Ahead of the earnings release, some analysts had highlighted the call as a potential venue for management to address the Silver Lake acquisition speculation. Workday did not do so. Instead, the company underscored its capital return strategy.

The board completed the existing $5B share repurchase program six months earlier than scheduled and authorized a new $4B open-ended buyback. This move, combined with the lack of commentary on Silver Lake, was flagged as a notable development for investors evaluating both the stock’s valuation and the likelihood of any strategic transaction.

InvestingPro’s assessment places Workday’s fair value at $279.12, indicating approximately 44% upside relative to the Aug 27 closing share price of $193.57.

Guidance Misses Market Expectations

While AI-led growth and capital returns were positives, Workday’s forward outlook fell short of market expectations, adding another dimension to the ongoing takeover discussion.

For the third quarter, the company guided to current remaining performance obligations (cRPO) growth of 11–12%, below the Street’s expectation of 14%. In addition, management projected FY2028 subscription revenue growth at roughly 11%, a deceleration from the 14% growth pace recorded in Q2.

Following the release, the stock traded flat in after-hours activity. The article notes that “the buyout premium is essentially propping up a name with decelerating growth,” underscoring how the market’s focus has partially shifted from organic fundamentals to potential deal-related value.

Implications for Silver Lake Negotiations

The combination of weaker-than-anticipated guidance, moderating growth, and the market’s muted near-term reaction may affect the dynamics of any ongoing discussions with Silver Lake. According to the article, this backdrop likely enhances Silver Lake’s leverage in negotiations, as Workday is contending with slowing organic growth, limited public market recognition for its performance, and an AI monetization story that is still in an early phase.