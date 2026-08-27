Semtech Jumps on Beat-and-Raise Quarter, AI Demand

Key Moments

Semtech shares moved toward $148.50 in pre-market trading after closing at $140.80, following a strong fiscal second-quarter earnings release.

Fiscal Q2 revenue reached $341.9 million, up about 33% year-over-year and roughly 4% ahead of consensus, with adjusted EPS of $0.71 versus expectations of $0.61.

Management guided third-quarter revenue to approximately $410 million, implying around 20% sequential growth and materially above analyst forecasts.

Robust Quarterly Results Drive Pre-Market Rally

Semtech stock climbed 5.5% in pre-open trading after the semiconductor company reported a record fiscal second quarter. Revenue came in at $341.9 million, representing an increase of roughly 33% compared with the same period a year earlier and exceeding analyst estimates by approximately 4%.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.71, beating market expectations of $0.61 by about 16%. The company also issued an outlook for its third fiscal quarter that called for revenue of approximately $410 million, signaling a roughly 20% sequential increase and landing well ahead of what analysts had been projecting. This guidance extended the positive share-price reaction that had already begun during Wednesday’s regular session.

Data Center and LoRa Businesses Hit New Highs

The strong performance was driven by two key growth segments. Data center revenue reached a record $100 million, a 91% year-over-year surge, supported by strong demand for 800G products and an accelerating ramp of 1.6T solutions.

In parallel, LoRa-enabled net sales advanced to a new peak of $58 million. These combined growth engines provided the foundation for the record-breaking quarter and supported the more optimistic guidance for the upcoming period.

Metric Result Commentary Fiscal Q2 revenue $341.9 million Up roughly 33% year-over-year; about 4% above consensus Adjusted EPS $0.71 Beat expectations of $0.61 by about 16% Data center revenue $100 million Record level; 91% year-over-year growth LoRa-enabled net sales $58 million New high for the business Q3 revenue guidance ~$410 million Implies about 20% sequential growth Pre-market share price ~$148.50 Above prior close of $140.80

Analyst Actions and Strategic Portfolio Move

The quarter’s performance and outlook triggered a wave of supportive analyst responses. UBS raised its price target to $230. Northland upgraded the stock to Outperform and set a target of $182. Other firms, including Needham, Stifel, and TD Cowen, reaffirmed Buy-equivalent ratings, with price targets ranging from $188 to $215.

In addition to the earnings news, investors reacted favorably to Semtech’s decision to sell its cellular module business to Compal Electronics for $62 million. The transaction was seen as sharpening the company’s strategic focus on higher-margin AI data center and IoT connectivity markets.

Supportive Market Backdrop and Sector Read-Through

The broader equity environment has been constructive, with the NASDAQ up 0.9% and the S&P 500 higher by 0.3%. This backdrop reflects sustained investor interest in technology companies tied to AI infrastructure.

Analysts also cited sector peers such as Marvell Technology as potential beneficiaries of the same AI-driven spending trends, indicating that the upbeat sentiment extends across data center connectivity chipmakers.

Outlook as Fiscal 2027 Second Half Approaches

Combining a clear earnings beat, stronger-than-expected forward guidance, a streamlining divestiture, and broadly positive analyst commentary, Semtech shares have been pushed higher in pre-market trading. The move toward $148.50, compared with a prior close of $140.80, reflects investors’ willingness to price in what appears to be a notable acceleration in the company’s data center growth trajectory heading into the second half of fiscal 2027.