Moody’s Lifts Sandisk to Ba1 on Zero Debt & Cash Flow

Key Moments

Moody’s upgraded Sandisk Corporation’s corporate family rating to Ba1 from Ba2, with a stable outlook.

Sandisk reported zero funded debt and $4.8 billion in cash as of July 2026, supporting the higher rating.

Moody’s projects revenues to grow at over 45% annually and free cash flow to approach $20 billion annually over the next 12 to 18 months.

Rating Actions and Outlook

Moody’s Ratings raised Sandisk Corporation’s corporate family rating to Ba1 from Ba2 on Wednesday, citing the company’s elimination of funded debt and strong financial results. The probability of default rating was increased to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD, while the backed senior secured first lien bank credit facility was lifted to Ba1 from Ba2. The speculative grade liquidity rating was affirmed at SGL-1, and the outlook remains stable.

Capital Structure and Financial Position

The upgraded assessments are anchored in Sandisk’s current position of zero funded debt and what Moody’s describes as robust financial performance. As of July 2026, the company reported no debt and cash holdings of $4.8 billion. Moody’s also indicated that it expects Sandisk to avoid using funded debt, given the strength of its free cash flow generation.

Metric / Instrument Previous Rating New Rating Corporate Family Rating Ba2 Ba1 Probability of Default Rating Ba2-PD Ba1-PD Backed Senior Secured First Lien Bank Credit Facility Ba2 Ba1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating SGL-1 (unchanged)

Growth Outlook and Cash Flow Expectations

Moody’s anticipates that Sandisk’s revenues, profits, and free cash flow will continue to expand strongly over the next 12 to 18 months. The firm expects revenues to increase at an annual rate of over 45% during that period, supported by elevated artificial intelligence-related data center spending that is boosting both demand and pricing.

Free cash flow is projected to approach $20 billion annually over the same 12 to 18 month timeframe. This expected level of internally generated cash underpins Moody’s view that Sandisk will not need to rely on funded debt.

Business Profile, Liquidity, and Competitive Landscape

According to Moody’s, Sandisk’s credit profile is supported by solid long-term demand for data storage capacity that extends beyond AI-driven requirements, along with the company’s large operating scale and wide-ranging portfolio of NAND-based storage products.

Liquidity is described as strong, backed by a fully available $1.5 billion senior secured first lien revolving credit facility due 2030 and the anticipated continued generation of substantial free cash flow.

At the same time, Moody’s highlights that low financial leverage and very good liquidity are crucial supports for the rating because of the high volatility in NAND memory end market demand, which can lead to periodic, market-wide inventory corrections. Sandisk operates in a highly competitive environment and holds a modest market share, with Samsung and SK Hynix each maintaining substantially larger positions in both NAND memory and solid state drives.