GBP/JPY Holds Near Recent Highs as Bullish Momentum Pauses

Key Moments

GBP/JPY trades around 216.45, stabilizing after a modest pullback that ended a four-day advance.

The cross remains above key moving averages and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 215.72, preserving a mildly bullish technical structure.

Tokyo CPI data due Friday is highlighted as the next potential catalyst for a break from the current consolidation phase.

GBP/JPY Steadies After Ending Four-Day Rally

GBP/JPY is trading broadly unchanged on Thursday, following a modest decline on Wednesday that snapped a four-session winning streak. At the time of writing, the pair is quoted near 216.45, with momentum signals indicating limited follow-through buying for now.

The Japanese Yen (JPY) remains broadly soft, as concerns surrounding Japan’s fiscal outlook and comparatively low interest rates versus other major economies continue to pressure the currency. This backdrop keeps the broader directional bias for GBP/JPY skewed to the upside.

However, appetite for the British Pound (GBP) is also restrained. Market participants are attentive to UK fiscal risks ahead of the October 28 Budget, while the Bank of England’s (BoE) cautious approach and reluctance to pursue further rate hikes are capping additional support for the Pound.

In the near term, the cross is expected to stay in a consolidation phase. Market focus is turning to Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) data scheduled for Friday, which could provide the next impetus for a clearer directional move.

Technical Landscape: Consolidation Within a Constructive Trend

The daily chart reflects a mildly positive bias for GBP/JPY, though the configuration favors range trading rather than a pronounced trend. The pair is holding above the 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), and is also trading above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at 215.72, helping to maintain a constructive broader technical backdrop.

Momentum gauges are subdued. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering around 54, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line sits slightly above zero but points to waning upside momentum. The Average Directional Index (ADX), near 17, signals a weak trend environment, which is consistent with expectations for short-term consolidation.

Indicator / Level Value / Zone Implication Current price 216.45 (approx.) Broadly flat after recent pullback RSI Around 54 Neutral, no overbought/oversold signal MACD Slightly above zero Positive but fading momentum ADX Near 17 Weak trend, supports consolidation Key SMAs 50-day, 100-day, 200-day below price Underpin mildly bullish structure 61.8% Fib retracement 215.72 Important support area

Key Levels: Support and Resistance

On the topside, initial resistance is located at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at 217.40. Above that, the recent swing high coincides with the 100% retracement at 219.50, marking a more important upside barrier.

On the downside, the immediate support zone is seen in the 215.84-215.72 region, where the 50-day SMA converges with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. A clear break below this area would open the door toward the 100-day SMA at 215, followed by the 50% retracement at 214.54 and the 200-day SMA around 212.82.

Japanese Yen: Key Drivers

The article also provides context on the main factors influencing the Japanese Yen (JPY).

What Drives the Japanese Yen?

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.

Role of the Bank of Japan

One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradual unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.

Impact of Yield Differentials

Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.

Risk Sentiment and Safe-Haven Flows

The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.