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Home » Commodities News » WTI Slips as Diplomatic Talks Cool Geopolitical Premiums

WTI Slips as Diplomatic Talks Cool Geopolitical Premiums

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
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Key Moments

  • WTI trades around $80.10 per barrel in Asian hours on Wednesday, marking a third straight session of losses.
  • Reports of Iran-Oman talks on a temporary joint maritime corridor in the Strait of Hormuz weigh on crude prices.
  • Market sentiment softens after recent US measures against Iran fall short of secondary sanctions on its trading partners.

Middle East Maritime Talks Pressure WTI

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures extended their pullback for a third consecutive session, with prices hovering near $80.10 per barrel during Asian trading on Wednesday. The move lower in crude came in the wake of reports that Iran and Oman have been discussing the creation of a temporary joint maritime corridor through the Strait of Hormuz.

The two countries are expected to continue technical discussions as they work toward a permanent framework. The prospective corridor is described as encompassing oversight of the strait, mechanisms for sharing information, management of vessel traffic, and the delivery of maritime and security services.

Diplomatic Momentum in the Region

Broader diplomatic activity in the region has been building alongside the maritime talks. Pakistan’s army chief recently visited Tehran in support of ongoing diplomatic efforts, while Qatar has confirmed that it is maintaining its mediation role.

US Sanctions Tone Softer Than Markets Expected

Crude has also come under pressure this week as traders reassessed expectations around US policy toward Iran. Recent steps by Washington to tighten economic pressure on Iran were seen as less forceful than many had anticipated, with the United States refraining from imposing secondary sanctions on Iran’s trading partners.

Despite the pullback in prices, supply concerns remain elevated. TD Securities noted that “crude flows remain extremely constrained, and the product market continues to tighten with little respite on the horizon,” highlighting a deteriorating supply backdrop that it sees as supportive of a more constructive view on Brent.

Market Drivers at a Glance

FactorCurrent Impact on Oil
WTI price actionThird straight day of losses, trading around $80.10 per barrel in Asian hours on Wednesday
Iran-Oman maritime corridor talksReports of a temporary joint corridor in the Strait of Hormuz easing some geopolitical risk premium
Regional diplomacyPakistan’s outreach to Tehran and Qatar’s ongoing mediation contributing to a more diplomatic tone
US policy toward IranNew measures seen as milder than expected, with no secondary sanctions on Iran’s trading partners
Supply backdrop“Crude flows remain extremely constrained” and product markets are “tightening” per TD Securities

WTI Oil – Market Basics and Key Influences

WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.

Primary Drivers of WTI Pricing

Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.

Role of Inventory Data

The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.

OPEC and Its Influence on WTI

OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.

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