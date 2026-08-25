Intel Shares Rebound Premarket as AI Tailwinds Boost

Key Moments

Intel Corporation rose 3.6% in pre-open trading, supported by strength in rival AMD after an analyst upgrade.

Nancy Pelosi disclosed purchases of 10,000 Intel shares and 50 Intel call options, drawing fresh attention to the stock.

The pre-market move followed a sharp decline after Intel’s $23 billion secondary equity offering priced at $95 per share.

AI-Driven Optimism Lifts Intel Alongside AMD

Intel Corporation stock advanced 3.6% in pre-market trading, buoyed by a rally in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) after Raymond James raised its rating on AMD to Strong Buy. The upgrade was attributed to rising CPU demand associated with agentic AI and inference workloads, a trend that is also benefiting competitors such as Intel.

Pelosi’s Disclosure Sparks Renewed Investor Focus

Investor interest in Intel received an additional boost from a new securities filing by former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi disclosed the purchase of 10,000 Intel shares valued between $500,000 and $1 million, along with 50 Intel call options carrying a $50 strike price and expiring on June 17, 2027. The options position was valued between $250,000 and $500,000. All of the transactions were executed on July 24.

The visibility of the Pelosi filing acted as a sentiment driver, pulling the market’s attention back to Intel at a time when the stock had been facing sustained selling pressure.

Context: Pressure From Secondary Offering and Analyst Target Cuts

The disclosure of Pelosi’s trades helped offset the negative tone from Monday’s session, when Intel shares dropped sharply. The stock continued to trade below the $95 offering price of Intel’s recently completed secondary equity sale.

That secondary transaction involved roughly $20 billion in equity issued through about 210.5 million new shares, expanded from an original $15 billion objective. With the full over-allotment exercised, Intel ultimately sold approximately 242 million shares at $95, raising $23 billion in proceeds.

At Monday’s closing level, that newly issued block of stock was sitting on a substantial unrealized loss, and UBS and other Wall Street analysts reduced their price targets to account for the larger share base and tighter near-term earnings outlook.

Intel Equity Offering Snapshot Details Initial target size $15 billion Final offering size (before over-allotment) Approximately $20 billion Shares initially offered Approximately 210.5 million Total shares sold (after over-allotment) Approximately 242 million Offering price per share $95 Total capital raised $23 billion

Semiconductors Rebound as Broader Market Firms

Intel and AMD came under pressure on Monday as semiconductor names were sold ahead of Nvidia’s upcoming quarterly report. Against that backdrop, the broader U.S. equity market has turned mildly supportive, with the S&P 500 up 0.5%, the Dow Jones higher by 0.6%, and the Nasdaq gaining 0.9%. These gains are helping to reinforce the pre-market rebound in chip-related stocks.

Sentiment Shifts From Dilution Fears to Longer-Term Outlook

The combination of Pelosi’s high-profile purchases and a steadier macro environment enabled Intel to recover a notable share of Monday’s losses in early trading. The stock still trades well below its 52-week peak of $142.35, and the $95 secondary offering level remains a key technical barrier.

However, the Pelosi disclosure supplied what the market viewed as a fresh narrative reference point, redirecting discussion – at least for now – away from dilution and near-term pressure and toward a renewed focus on Intel’s longer-term trajectory.