Walmart Shares Drop as Sales Growth Lags Earnings Beat

Key Moments

Walmart stock fell 6.3% in pre-market trading to $107.08 after reporting Q2 fiscal 2027 results.

U.S. comparable-store sales rose 2.6%, well below Wall Street expectations for 3.8% growth.

Q3 adjusted EPS guidance of $0.62 to $0.64 pointed to a flattening earnings trajectory despite a full-year guidance increase.

Mixed Q2 Results Trigger Sharp Pre-Market Selloff

Walmart stock declined 6.3% in pre-open trading to $107.08 after the retailer released its Q2 fiscal 2027 results before the market open. The numbers showed a clear disconnect: adjusted earnings per share of $0.81 exceeded analyst consensus of $0.74, and revenue of $187.9 billion also topped forecasts, yet key operating metrics underwhelmed.

U.S. comparable-store sales increased 2.6%, missing Wall Street expectations for a 3.8% gain. This shortfall in same-store performance overshadowed the headline beats on earnings and revenue.

Sales Mix and Consumer Health Raise Concerns

Average spending per transaction slowed markedly, highlighting weaker ticket growth. At the same time, comparable sales in the health and wellness category declined in the low-single-digit range. Both trends heightened investor worries about the condition of Walmart’s core customer base and the durability of discretionary spending.

Guidance Signals Slower Earnings Momentum

The company’s outlook further pressured sentiment. Walmart projected Q3 adjusted EPS in a range of $0.62 to $0.64. The midpoint of that range only marginally exceeds the prior year’s $0.62, suggesting that earnings growth is losing momentum.

Although Walmart raised its full-year fiscal 2027 guidance, supported by strength in its e-commerce operations, investors had been anticipating a stronger near-term outlook. Many had hoped for guidance that would more convincingly support the stock’s valuation, which stood at roughly 40 times earnings, a level described as well above what is typical for a traditional retailer.

Metric Reported Expectation / Prior Comment Pre-market share move -6.3% N/A Stock fell to $107.08 Q2 adjusted EPS $0.81 $0.74 (consensus) Beat expectations Q2 revenue $187.9 billion Above estimates Top-line beat U.S. comparable-store sales 2.6% 3.8% (forecast) Missed expectations Q3 adjusted EPS guidance $0.62 – $0.64 $0.62 (prior year) Midpoint only slightly higher year-on-year 30-year Treasury yield 5.22% N/A Moved higher after Fed minutes Valuation multiple ~40x earnings N/A Characterized as elevated for a traditional retailer

Macro Environment Adds Pressure to a Rich Valuation

The broader environment contributed modestly to the downside. Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s recent meeting, released Wednesday, reflected a hawkish tone, with three of the 12 voting FOMC members favoring a quarter-point rate increase in July. That stance pushed the 30-year Treasury yield up to 5.22% on Thursday.

Rising long-term yields tend to weigh on higher-multiple consumer staples stocks such as Walmart. With the shares trading at about 40 times earnings, the impact of higher rates was particularly relevant.

Stock Move Seen as Company-Specific, Not Market-Driven

Major equity benchmarks showed little movement in pre-market trading. The S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq were all described as hovering around unchanged levels. This relative stability in the broader market suggested that the selling in Walmart shares was driven primarily by the company’s results and guidance rather than a widespread shift in risk appetite.

Overall, the combination of weaker-than-expected same-store sales, cautious Q3 earnings guidance, and a premium valuation that allowed little margin for disappointment set the stage for a notable pre-market decline, even as both earnings and revenue surpassed consensus estimates.