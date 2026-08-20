Ripple Holds Above $1 as Solana Gains and Cardano Pauses

Key Moments

Ripple (XRP) trades near $1.0951 after a 10% advance, holding above its 50-day EMA while still capped by longer-term moving averages.

Solana (SOL) hovers around $84.81, supported by key EMAs and Fibonacci levels, with momentum indicators signaling persistent buying pressure.

Cardano (ADA) gives back part of its prior session gains, slipping over 2% and struggling below its 100-day and 200-day EMAs.

Altcoins Steady After Market Rebound

Major altcoins, including Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA), are trading in a relatively stable fashion on Thursday after a strong rebound in the previous session. The wider cryptocurrency complex has been recovering as the market reacts to US Treasury bond buybacks. Technical readings point to potential continued upside for XRP and SOL, while ADA appears more vulnerable to surrendering recent advances.

Ripple (XRP/USDT) Attempts to Build on Break Above $1

Ripple is trading around $1.0951 on Thursday, following a 10% jump in the prior session. XRP retains a short-term positive setup as long as it remains above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1.0764. However, the token is still constrained under the 100-day EMA at $1.1539 and the 200-day EMA at $1.3787, which continue to act as overhead barriers.

On the daily chart, momentum indicators are turning more constructive. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has moved above its signal line, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits around 59, both pointing to an improving bullish backdrop.

For XRP to extend its advance, the price would need to reclaim the 100-day EMA at $1.1539, which is positioned close to the July 21 high of $1.1646. A successful break above this zone could shift focus toward the June 15 peak at $1.2935.

On the downside, initial technical support is located at the 50-day EMA at $1.0764. A sustained move below this level would increase the risk of a deeper pullback targeting the $1.00 psychological area.

Ripple (XRP/USDT) Key Technical Levels Current price $1.0951 50-day EMA (support) $1.0764 100-day EMA (resistance) $1.1539 200-day EMA (resistance) $1.3787 July 21 high $1.1646 June 15 high $1.2935 Psychological support $1.00

Solana (SOL/USDT) Holds Strong Uptrend with Overbought Momentum

Solana is trading near $84.81, sustaining a bullish bias as price action remains above the 50-day EMA at $76.30 and the 100-day EMA at $78.41. SOL is also trading above the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the $98.41 to $60.13 decline, which is located at $79.27, reinforcing that buyers are in control for now.

Momentum remains robust. The RSI is hovering in overbought territory near 72, highlighting strong buying interest, while the MACD maintains a positive configuration relative to its signal line, underlining persistent upward pressure.

For the rally to continue, Solana would need to clear the 200-day EMA at $88.82. This level sits close to the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at $90.21. A move through this resistance area could pave the way for a retest of the prior $98.41 swing high and the closely watched $100 psychological level.

On the corrective side, first-line support appears at the 50% retracement at $79.27 and the 100-day EMA at $78.41. A more pronounced decline would bring the 50-day EMA at $76.30 into focus as a deeper support region.

Solana (SOL/USDT) Key Technical Levels Current price $84.81 50-day EMA (support) $76.30 100-day EMA (support) $78.41 50% retracement of $98.41-$60.13 $79.27 200-day EMA (resistance) $88.82 78.6% Fibonacci retracement $90.21 Prior swing high $98.41 Psychological resistance $100.00

Cardano (ADA/USDT) Pulls Back, Testing Support After Recent Bounce

Cardano is trading more weakly on Thursday, down more than 2%, which puts its roughly 7% gain from the previous session at risk. ADA is trading only slightly above the 50-day EMA at $0.1799, indicating a cautiously constructive near-term tone. However, the pair is still capped by the 100-day EMA at $0.1930 and the 200-day EMA at $0.2597, highlighting that a broader corrective phase remains in place.

Momentum readings present a mixed picture. The RSI is near 52, placing it in a neutral area, while the MACD is inching higher toward its signal line, implying that selling pressure may be easing but has not clearly reversed.

Immediate technical support is located around the 50-day EMA at $0.1799. Below that, a more substantial support region is seen near the ascending trendline around $0.1651, where buyers would be anticipated to step back in if the current move higher falters.

On the upside, initial resistance lies at the 100-day EMA at $0.1930. Only a firm daily close above this level would begin to open the path toward the more distant 200-day EMA at $0.2597, which would be needed to shift attention toward a more durable bullish recovery.