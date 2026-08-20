Qtrex Quantum Shares Slide After $10M Equity Sale

Key Moments

Qtrex Quantum Ltd (NASDAQ:QTEX) premarket share price declined 16% after disclosing a $10 million registered direct offering.

The company agreed to sell 11,111,111 ordinary shares to institutional investors, including one existing and one new global investor.

Net proceeds are intended for working capital and general corporate purposes, with closing expected on or about August 21, 2026, subject to customary conditions.

Stock Reacts to Capital Raise

Investing.com — Qtrex Quantum Ltd (NASDAQ:QTEX) shares dropped 16% in premarket trading on Thursday after the Israel-based company announced plans to raise $10 million through a registered direct offering of its ordinary shares.

Details of the Registered Direct Offering

Qtrex Quantum said it has entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement with institutional investors to issue 11,111,111 ordinary shares. The transaction will include participation from an existing institutional investor as well as a new global institutional investor.

The company expects the offering to close on or about August 21, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is serving as the sole placement agent for the deal.

Offering Metric Detail Gross proceeds $10 million Number of ordinary shares 11,111,111 Investor type Institutional investors (existing and new global investor) Expected closing date On or about August 21, 2026 (subject to customary conditions) Placement agent A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners

Use of Proceeds

Qtrex Quantum indicated that it plans to allocate the net proceeds from the offering to working capital and general corporate purposes. These amounts are stated before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering-related expenses.

Business Focus and Strategic Initiatives

The company concentrates on advancing Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME) for quantum computing infrastructure. Following its acquisition of the AME platform, Qtrex Quantum is working on high-density, thermally optimized quantum connectivity solutions for dilution cryostats and is pushing forward AME applications in defense, aerospace, missile, space, and other mission-critical environments.

Qtrex Quantum is also continuing to develop its medical technology portfolio, which includes respiratory support and blood monitoring platforms. In parallel, the company is pursuing opportunities to monetize certain components of its medical business.