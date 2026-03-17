EUR/GBP Holds Steady Before ECB and BoE Policy Calls

Key Moments

EUR/GBP is trading near 0.8640 on Tuesday, showing little movement as traders await ECB and BoE decisions on Thursday.

Markets expect both the ECB and BoE to keep benchmark rates unchanged, while still pricing in inflation-related risks.

Euro strength today is most pronounced against the Canadian Dollar, supported in part by lower Oil prices.

Central Bank Caution Keeps EUR/GBP in Tight Range

EUR/GBP is hovering around 0.8640 on Tuesday, virtually flat on the day, as market participants largely refrain from placing major bets ahead of key monetary policy announcements from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE) scheduled for Thursday.

ECB Outlook: Steady Rates, but Inflation Concerns Persist

On the Eurozone side, expectations point to the ECB keeping its deposit rate at 2%. Despite this, money market pricing continues to reflect the possibility of a rate increase by mid-year. Some policymakers, including Peter Kazimir, have drawn attention to upside inflation risks tied to geopolitical developments, which is helping to keep rate hike speculation alive.

BoE Stance: Policy on Hold Amid Uncertainty

The BoE is likewise anticipated to leave its main policy rate unchanged at 3.75% in the face of ongoing economic uncertainty. Investors are looking for a relatively hawkish communication, as inflation risks are still seen as elevated, especially if energy prices begin to climb again.

UK Labor Data in Focus Before Policy Announcements

Also on Thursday, before the central bank decisions, markets will closely monitor fresh UK labor market figures. The International Labour Organization (ILO) Unemployment Rate is projected to stay at 5.2%. A higher-than-expected reading could lend support to the Pound Sterling (GBP), whereas softer data could bolster expectations for future policy easing.

Euro Backdrop: Lower Oil Prices Offer Support

Fundamentally, the Euro (EUR) is finding support from declining Oil prices, which is viewed as a favorable development for the Eurozone given its significant dependence on imported energy. Reduced supply concerns – with tankers reportedly traversing the Strait of Hormuz without disruption and signals pointing to potential strategic reserve releases – are contributing to a more constructive outlook for the region.

Against this backdrop, EUR/GBP remains locked in a consolidation pattern, as traders wait for clearer policy signals before committing to a stronger directional move.

Euro Performance Against Major Currencies

The following table shows the percentage change of the Euro versus a set of major currencies today. Among the listed pairs, the Euro has been strongest relative to the Canadian Dollar.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.26% -0.24% -0.10% 0.11% -0.44% 0.05% -0.24% EUR 0.26% 0.02% 0.16% 0.37% -0.19% 0.31% 0.02% GBP 0.24% -0.02% 0.15% 0.35% -0.20% 0.29% 0.00% JPY 0.10% -0.16% -0.15% 0.21% -0.35% 0.15% -0.14% CAD -0.11% -0.37% -0.35% -0.21% -0.55% -0.05% -0.34% AUD 0.44% 0.19% 0.20% 0.35% 0.55% 0.50% 0.20% NZD -0.05% -0.31% -0.29% -0.15% 0.05% -0.50% -0.29% CHF 0.24% -0.02% -0.01% 0.14% 0.34% -0.20% 0.29%

The heat map is read by selecting the base currency from the left-hand column and the quote currency from the top row. For instance, choosing the Euro as the base on the left and moving horizontally to the US Dollar column shows the percentage change for EUR/USD.