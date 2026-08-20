Analyst Upgrades Ignite Etsy Shares in Pre-Market Rally

Key Moments

Etsy stock climbed 3.9% in pre-market trading after BofA Securities upgraded the shares from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target to $105 from $88.

Rosenblatt initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $95 target, while Goldman Sachs reinstated coverage at Neutral with an $89 target, concentrating investor attention on the stock.

Recent Q2 2026 results showed adjusted EPS of $0.98 versus a $0.73 consensus, revenue of $668.3 million, a new $2 billion buyback, and a 12% workforce reduction, supporting the bullish narrative.

Analyst Upgrades Drive Pre-Market Strength

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) advanced 3.9% in pre-open trading after BofA Securities issued a notable upgrade, shifting its rating from Neutral to Buy and increasing its price target to $105 from $88. The new target implies substantial upside from the stock’s latest trading levels.

BofA cited what it sees as resilient execution under CEO Kruti Patel Goyal across four strategic growth pillars, and it described the company’s full-year outlook as conservative. According to the firm, third-party data indicates that the guidance could prove overly cautious. BofA also underscored the importance of Etsy’s mobile app, which represents 47% of gross merchandise sales and is viewed as a crucial driver of higher buyer lifetime value and enhanced personalization.

Additional Coverage Reinforces Positive Sentiment

Rosenblatt contributed to the bullish tone by launching coverage of Etsy with a Buy rating and a $95 price target. The firm argued that the recovery in gross merchandise sales (GMS) has reached a true turning point and that growth is positioned to accelerate in a sustainable manner.

Goldman Sachs also reinstated coverage of the stock, taking a more measured approach with a Neutral rating and an $89 price target. Goldman characterized the company as still being in an execution phase. The cluster of ratings actions arriving on the same day prompted investors to re-evaluate Etsy’s near-term outlook.

Firm Action Rating Price Target BofA Securities Upgrade Buy (from Neutral) $105 (from $88) Rosenblatt Initiation Buy $95 Goldman Sachs Reinstatement Neutral $89

Strong Q2 2026 Results and Strategic Actions

The analyst calls follow a solid Q2 2026 earnings performance. Etsy reported adjusted earnings of $0.98 per share, surpassing the consensus estimate of $0.73. Revenue came in at $668.3 million, which also exceeded expectations.

Alongside the earnings beat, the company unveiled a new $2 billion share repurchase program and announced a 12% reduction in its workforce, moves aimed at improving operational efficiency. These steps form part of what investors view as a broader marketplace turnaround effort.

Stock Technicals and GMS Momentum

In broader markets, the S&P 500 was effectively unchanged and the Nasdaq was only slightly higher in pre-market trading, indicating that Etsy’s move was largely driven by company-specific developments. The stock is trading comfortably above its 50-day moving average and is nearing its 52-week high of $87.97, after rebounding sharply from a 52-week low of $44.

The underlying business trends have also been improving. GMS growth accelerated from 0.1% in Q4 2025 to 7.5% in Q2 2026. The combination of accelerating GMS, multiple positive analyst actions, and a favorable fundamental backdrop helped propel Etsy higher ahead of the open, with sentiment increasingly aligned with the company’s ongoing marketplace turnaround story.