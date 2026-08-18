Starbucks Nears Highs as Turnaround Optimism Meets Valuation

Key Moments

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is trading at $107.92, just 2.4% below its 52-week high of $110.51, with a trailing P/E of 62.0x and forward P/E of 41.2x.

BMO targets $120 per share and forecasts roughly $4.00 in EPS for FY2028, above the consensus range of $3.66–$3.75.

A fair-value estimate of $92.70 indicates Starbucks shares are 14.1% overvalued, with margins still well below prior levels.

Valuation Snapshot and Market Position

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is currently priced at $107.92, leaving the stock just 2.4% under its 52-week peak of $110.51. At this level, the company commands a market capitalization of $123.0B and trades on a trailing price-to-earnings multiple of 62.0x, with a forward P/E of 41.2x. The shares offer a dividend yield of 2.3%.

A fair-value model pegs Starbucks at $92.70 per share, implying a -14.1% gap relative to the current price and suggesting the stock is trading above its estimated intrinsic value.

Metric Value Share Price $107.92 Market Capitalization $123.0B P/E (Last Twelve Months) 62.0x P/E (Forward) 41.2x Dividend Yield 2.3% Model Fair Value $92.70 Fair Value Upside -14.1%

Inside BMO’s Bullish Scenario

BMO’s constructive stance on Starbucks is built around three core elements: upward revisions to North America sales that drive operating leverage, additional benefits from efficiency initiatives, and an earnings outlook that is meaningfully higher than the Street.

The firm is projecting approximately $4 in EPS for FY2028, versus a consensus band of $3.66–$3.75. BMO’s price target of $120, set on January 30, 2026, implies an upside of 11.2% from the current level.

Earnings Rebuild: Ambitious Recovery Path

Starbucks’ earnings profile has undergone a substantial reset. EPS declined from $3.58 in FY2023 to $1.63 in FY2025, a 54% drop attributed to increased investment, higher commodity inputs, and pressures in international markets.

The consensus forecast calls for EPS to climb back to $3.66 by FY2028, which equates to a 27% compound annual growth rate from the FY2025 trough. BMO’s roughly $4 projection for the same period implies an additional 9% above that consensus level. This path is demanding but is viewed as achievable if the North American segment executes effectively.

Margins Under Pressure

Profitability metrics tell a more cautious story. Over the past two years, gross margin has contracted from 27.4% to 23.0%, while net margin has narrowed from 11.5% to 5.0%.

BMO’s operating leverage framework relies on these margins recovering, yet the company’s $2 billion cost-savings initiative is still being implemented, and coffee prices remain elevated. The implication is clear: earnings growth without a rebound in profitability ratios would reflect top-line expansion that consumes, rather than generates, free cash.

What Current Pricing Implies

Valuation multiples and market performance suggest investors are already assigning significant value to a successful turnaround.

Metric SBUX Signal P/E LTM 62.0x Premium P/E Forward 41.2x Still rich EV/EBITDA 24.8x High Fair Value $92.70 -14.1% gap Analyst Target $112.10 implied +3.8% upside YTD Return +28.1% Rally already happened

The stock price has more than doubled from its 52-week low of $77.99. With SBUX trading at 62x trailing earnings while net margin stands at 5.0%, the market appears to be discounting a scenario of near-flawless execution on the turnaround plan.

Technical Picture: Strong Trend, Rising Risk

From a technical perspective, momentum indicators remain favorable across daily, weekly, and monthly intervals, with the stock rated Strong Buy across those timeframes. The daily RSI reads 59.2, which is considered a healthy level that does not yet reflect overbought conditions, and the MACD is in positive, widening territory.

However, the share price is pressing against its 52-week high of $110.51, and the weekly StochRSI is at 100, indicating a maximum overbought condition. This combination raises the probability of a near-term pullback despite the prevailing positive trend.

Fundamental Momentum: Turnaround Gaining Traction

Recent quarterly results highlight improving fundamentals:

Q3 FY2026 (Jul 29): EPS of $0.85 versus $0.66 expected, a +28.8% beat, with the stock reacting +2.7%.

Q2 FY2026 (Apr 28): EPS of $0.50 versus $0.42 expected, a +19.1% beat, with the stock advancing +7.8%.

A total of 19 analysts have raised their earnings estimates in response to this momentum. The next earnings release is scheduled for October 29, 2026, before the market open.

Risk-Reward: Better for Holders Than New Buyers

Key considerations for investors can be summarized as follows:

Factor Assessment BMO’s $4 EPS thesis Plausible but above consensus Valuation Stretched at 62x trailing, 41x forward Fair value gap -14.1% – stock is overvalued Earnings momentum Strong – two big beats Technical setup Overbought near highs Margin trajectory Still compressing

The analysis suggests that while BMO’s view of a durable North American recovery has merit, the current share price around $108, combined with a 62x trailing P/E and a fair-value estimate below the market price, indicates that much of the turnaround story is embedded in the valuation.