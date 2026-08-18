Crypto Market Pullback Deepens as Risks and Barriers Converge

Key Moments

Bitcoin (BTC) moves toward short-term support around $64,000 while remaining below key moving averages.

Ethereum (ETH) trades near $1,900 within a tight band defined by its 50-day and 100-day EMAs.

XRP lingers under $1.00, with price action capped by the 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day EMAs and a bearish momentum profile.

Macro Backdrop: US-Iran Frictions and Energy Market Strain

Cryptocurrencies are broadly on the defensive on Tuesday as Bitcoin (BTC) drifts lower toward $64,000, Ethereum (ETH) remains soft within a confined range, and Ripple’s XRP trades below $1.00 amid deteriorating technicals.

The weaker tone across digital assets follows the lapse of the 60-day Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran. Tensions between the two countries stay elevated, with no clear sign that the war that began in late February is close to ending.

The Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy flows and trade, is described as effectively shut. CBS News reports that US President Donald Trump has delivered firm warnings against interference from Oman in efforts to reopen the waterway.

Despite those warnings, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated on Monday that Tehran has reached an initial deal with Oman on prospective shipping corridors through the strait.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) data show Oil prices holding above $84, reflecting persistent uncertainty around the timing and prospects for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Sentiment: Fear Eases Despite Geopolitical Risks

Broader crypto market sentiment has improved, with the Fear & Greed Index rising to 41 in the Fear zone on Tuesday from 31 the day before. This move suggests that ongoing US-Iran tensions are not exerting heavy pressure on risk appetite.

Bitcoin remains contained below $65,000, but buying interest continues to emerge between $63,000 and $64,000. At the same time, Gold (XAU/USD) is trading at elevated levels near $4,400, underscoring firm investor participation.

Key Levels Snapshot

Asset Last Price Key Support Levels Key Resistance Levels RSI MACD Bias Bitcoin (BTC) $64,289 $64,000; $63,000-64,000 zone; $62,863; $61,291 $64,358 (50-day EMA); $66,360 (100-day EMA); $72,384 (200-day EMA) 52 Histogram near flat, consolidation bias Ethereum (ETH) $1,900 $1,900; $1,870 (50-day EMA); $1,777 (SuperTrend support) $1,919 (100-day EMA); $2,111 (200-day EMA) 54 Marginally below zero, waning bearish pressure XRP <$1.00 Psychological and prior swing lows below $1.00 $1.06 (trendline break); $1.07 (50-day EMA); $1.16 (100-day EMA); $1.35 (200-day EMA) 36 Marginally negative, persistent selling

Bitcoin: Uptrend Intact but Under Pressure

Bitcoin is quoted at $64,289, trading with a restrained tone beneath its short-term 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and 100-day EMA, while the longer-term 200-day EMA sits further overhead. The spot price continues to hold above an upward-sloping trendline near $62,863 and the SuperTrend base around $61,291, indicating that the broader bullish structure remains in place, albeit under strain.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands around 52, reflecting neutral momentum, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram is hovering close to flat after trimming earlier losses. This combination points more toward consolidation than aggressive buying.

On the topside, initial resistance is seen at the 50-day EMA around $64,358, followed by the 100-day EMA near $66,360 and the 200-day EMA around $72,384. Collectively, these levels define the band that buyers would need to overcome to reestablish a more decisive bullish tone.

Support-wise, the market is focused on the current pivot region around spot levels, then the rising trendline near $62,863 and the SuperTrend reference at $61,291. A daily close beneath these markers would likely clear the path for a deeper corrective move toward lower price areas.

Ethereum: Neutral Bias Inside a Tight Technical Corridor

Ethereum is trading at $1,900, staying above its 50-day EMA and the SuperTrend support at $1,777. This positioning keeps the short-term stance neutral to modestly constructive, with price compressed between the 50-day EMA at $1,870 and the 100-day EMA at $1,919 that is limiting the upside.

The RSI reading at 54 sits near the equilibrium zone, signaling balanced momentum. The MACD line is marginally below zero with a shrinking negative profile, which implies fading bearish pressure rather than clear bullish strength.

Immediate resistance is defined by the 100-day EMA around $1,919. A daily close above this mark would open the door toward the more prominent 200-day EMA obstacle at $2,111. On the downside, nearby support is clustered at the $1,900 region, followed by the 50-day EMA at $1,870. A decline toward the SuperTrend base at $1,777 would represent a more meaningful test of the overall recovery pattern.

XRP: Sub-$1 Trade Reinforces Bearish Setup

XRP is changing hands slightly below $1.00, reflecting a bearish near-term configuration as the token trades firmly under the 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day EMAs. The area around $1.06, where a downward resistance trendline was previously broken, now coincides with these moving averages, forming a dense cap on price advances. Momentum indicators continue to favor the downside.

The RSI prints at 36, remaining in bearish territory without yet signaling oversold conditions. The MACD is marginally negative, pointing to ongoing selling interest instead of an imminent rotation higher.

Initial resistance is located near the former trendline break around $1.06, closely followed by the 50-day EMA at $1.07. This zone creates a local supply pocket that buyers would need to clear to stabilize the outlook. Above that, the 100-day EMA at $1,16 represents the next obstacle, while the 200-day EMA at $1.35 continues to act as a broader structural ceiling.

On the downside, traders are likely monitoring psychological levels and previous swing lows below $1.00 as potential demand points. However, the current alignment of price, trend, and momentum suggests that rallies into the stated resistance cluster may continue to attract sellers.