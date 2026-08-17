Reddit Outpaces Rivals in Monetization and ARPU Gains

Key Moments

Reddit delivered the fastest year-over-year ARPU growth in both the US and international markets in the second quarter of 2026, according to Bank of America.

US revenue per hour on Reddit nearly doubled in the second quarter of 2026, rising 95% year-over-year to $0.45.

Pinterest led daily active user expansion across US and international markets, while Reddit saw mixed DAU performance by region.

Reddit Tops ARPU Growth Rankings in the US

Reddit posted the strongest improvement in average revenue per user among major social media platforms in the second quarter of 2026, based on Bank of America research published Monday.

In the US market, Reddit’s ARPU advanced 50% year-over-year to $11.30 in the quarter.

Platform Region Q2 2026 ARPU Year-over-year change Reddit US $11.30 +50% Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) US $125 +31% Snap (NYSE:SNAP) US $10.30 +23% Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) US $25.20 +14% YouTube US $45.60 (estimated) +12%

International ARPU Expansion Also Led by Reddit

Reddit also outperformed peers on ARPU growth in international markets. Its international ARPU climbed 46% year-over-year to $2.10.

Platform Region Q2 2026 ARPU Year-over-year change Reddit International $2.10 +46% Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) International $15.10 +17% Snap (NYSE:SNAP) International $1.60 +16% YouTube International $2.40 (estimated) +12% Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) International $1.70 +5%

Bank of America highlighted that Reddit likely benefits from relatively lighter advertising loads than competing platforms. The analysis also drew attention to Meta’s ability to deliver ARPU growth at large scale and referenced its AI-driven monetization progress.

Revenue Per Hour: Monetization Efficiency Trends

On a revenue per hour basis in the US, Reddit again led growth in the second quarter, with RPH up 95% year-over-year to $0.45.

Platform Region Q2 2026 RPH Year-over-year change Reddit US $0.45 +95% Snap (NYSE:SNAP) US $0.63 +28% Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) US $1.33 +27% YouTube US $0.35 +4% Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) US $1.55 -13%

User Engagement and Daily Active User Dynamics

Bank of America’s figures also captured shifts in user engagement and audience scale.

In July, Pinterest registered the strongest increase in US daily average time spent per active user, rising 21% year-over-year. Instagram’s metric increased 12% year-over-year, while Reddit’s time spent declined 11% year-over-year.

Pinterest led daily active user expansion in both the US and international regions, with DAUs up 17% year-over-year in each. Reddit’s US daily active users fell 7% year-over-year, but its international DAUs advanced 13% year-over-year.