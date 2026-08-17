Intuit Selloff Meets Rebound: Is Risk/Reward Attractive?

Key Moments

Intuit Inc (INTU) has dropped 52% over the past year from a 52-week high of $721.54 to $345.66, even after an 18.75% rebound in the past month.

Mizuho views the current ~13x FY27E non-GAAP P/E as a trough valuation for a double-digit growth story, with a stated fair value of $558.85, implying 61.7% upside.

Q4 FY2026 earnings on August 25 after hours, with EPS estimated at $3.54 and revenue at $4.28B, are seen as a key catalyst that could either support or undermine the bullish reset thesis.

INTU’s Steep Slide Despite Solid Fundamentals

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) has endured a severe drawdown. From a 52-week peak of $721.54, the stock has retreated to $345.66 as of August 14, 2026, representing a 52% decline over the past year and a -47.67% move year-to-date. That pullback comes even as the valuation has compressed to just 14.3x forward earnings, far below the company’s historical premium, and as the share price has rallied +18.75% in the past month as buyers have tried to capitalize on weakness.

The selloff has been driven by several negative developments occurring simultaneously: weaker-than-expected TurboTax performance, a 17% reduction in headcount, and a series of analyst downgrades from Truist, Morgan Stanley, TD Cowen, and Stifel that pointed to slowing growth and questions around management’s guidance.

However, operational metrics have remained resilient. Revenue increased 15.1% to $18.83B in FY2025, and FY2026 consensus calls for $21.37B in revenue, a projected gain of 13.5%. The company’s gross margin stands at 80.8%, and its free cash flow yield is 8.2%, levels that are unusually high for a software business with continued growth.

Mizuho’s Bullish Framework: Valuation, Growth, and a Reset

Mizuho’s positive stance on Intuit centers on three core elements: valuation support, confidence in growth durability, and the potential for a guidance reset to restore credibility.

Valuation Seen as Near a Floor

According to Mizuho, INTU’s valuation around ~13x FY27E non-GAAP P/E represents trough levels. The stock currently trades at a forward P/E of 14.3x compared with a trailing P/E of 20.6x, signaling that earnings growth has outpaced share price performance. The enterprise value to EBITDA multiple of 14.8x is also described as well below typical software peer levels.

Mizuho’s fair value estimate stands at $558.85 per share, implying meaningful upside from the current $345.66 level. At this price, the stock also offers an 8.2% free cash flow yield.

Growth Durability Backed by Key Segments

Mizuho highlights strength in specific business lines, noting that mid-market and assisted tax segments are growing above 35%. The recent move to extend QuickBooks’ AI capabilities into mid-market offerings, announced on August 11, is cited as further evidence of the company’s growth runway. Consensus FY2027 EPS of $27.36 points to roughly 15% earnings growth, which Mizuho views as inconsistent with a distressed equity story.

A “Clearing Event” via Conservative Guidance

Mizuho anticipates that management may issue FY27 guidance that falls below current consensus, framing this not as a negative but as a potential catalyst. The firm characterizes this as a “credibility-rebuilding clearing event” ahead of the September Investor Day: conservative targets that are subsequently exceeded could accelerate a re-rating more effectively than aggressive guidance that is only met.

Current Snapshot: Valuation and Market Metrics

Metric Value Share Price $345.66 Market Capitalization $94.55B Forward P/E 14.3x EV/EBITDA 14.8x Free Cash Flow Yield 8.2% Fair Value Estimate $558.85

Bearish Considerations: TurboTax, Downgrades, and Credibility

Despite the apparent value, the downside risks are well documented and remain central to the bear case.