Copper Hovers Near Key Support as Downside Pressure Builds

Key Moments

Copper’s 5-hour candle most recently closed at $6.5858, sitting just above a key SuperTrend support level at $6.5825 and near critical support at $6.51.

A Bearish Engulfing pattern at $6.8665, a nearly completed Double Top, and a negative MACD reading all point to intensifying downside momentum.

Trading setups currently favor aggressive bearish positioning below $6.55, while bullish scenarios require SuperTrend support to hold or a recovery above $6.66.

Price Action Pressures Support

Copper’s 5-hour chart has just closed at $6.5858, leaving the contract pressed against a critical technical area after a sharp decline. Bearish momentum is strengthening, and a decisive move under $6.51 is highlighted as a potential trigger for a significantly deeper slide.

On the intraday timeframe, price is squeezed between major moving averages and SuperTrend support at $6.5825, with the latest 5-hour candle only marginally above that threshold. Trading activity has been heavily concentrated between $6.55 and $6.65, forming a high-liquidity band that is acting as a temporary floor. However, ongoing selling has already forced copper below short-term moving averages and the Ichimoku cloud, signaling deteriorating conditions for bullish traders.

Technical Structure: Reversal Signals Dominate

Several key technical patterns and indicators emphasize the downside bias:

Bearish Engulfing candle capped the recent high at $6.8665, confirming a reversal signal

Double Top pattern is 70% complete—historically, these break lower more often than not

MACD: Bearish (-0.0121 < signal -0.005); downward momentum is unmistakable

These elements collectively underscore that momentum has shifted, with sellers increasingly in control unless critical resistance levels are reclaimed.

Tactical Trade Zones and Scenarios

Both bullish and bearish trading paths remain possible, but the skew is moving toward the downside. The current tactical framework distinguishes between aggressive and conservative entries on each side.

Side Entry Stop First Target Risk/Reward Confidence Best For Bearish $6.55 or $6.49 $6.65 $6.40 1.5 Medium Aggressive shorts Bullish $6.58 or $6.66 $6.51 $6.72 2.0 Low Optimistic rebounders

On the downside, a bearish entry is outlined at $6.55 once price closes below SuperTrend support for an aggressive approach, or at $6.49 following a failure of the $6.51 level for traders seeking more confirmation. On the upside, a bullish stance is framed around $6.58 if SuperTrend support holds, or $6.66 after price recaptures the Ichimoku cloud for a more conservative attempt to rejoin an uptrend.

Critical Levels and Trigger Points

The key structural triggers are clearly defined:

A 5-hour close beneath $6.51 confirms a structural breakdown – not just a dip.

Bulls must flip $6.66 (Ichimoku/cloud/SMA combo) to relaunch the uptrend; right now that looks uphill.

Between these levels sits a contested zone that is characterized by indecision and elevated noise.

Indecision Zone and Trap Risk

The price region between $6.55 and $6.65 is identified as a no-trade band, described as a congestion area and VPVR “point of control” where sideways action, sharp reversals, and misleading signals are common. Within this zone, rallies toward $6.65 have repeatedly stalled, creating a potential bull trap where renewed optimism rapidly encounters overhead resistance, reinforcing the need for tight risk controls.

Volatility, Momentum, and Pattern Dynamics

Volatility is elevated, with ATR at 0.0547 (0.83%), implying that both profit targets and stop levels can be hit quickly. Momentum indicators lean negative, with a prior bearish divergence in RSI supporting the weakness already evident in price.

ATR at 0.0547 (0.83%) means volatility is high—targets can be reached quickly, but so can stops.

RSI Diverged bearish before the recent high; momentum favors downside.

Key Concept: Double tops often fail on the second bounce, and a loss of $6.51 is the classic trigger for cascade selling.

Within this backdrop, the Double Top structure remains a central focus, with the loss of $6.51 flagged as a classic trigger for accelerated selling.

Strategic Takeaway for Traders

One Lesson:

When price compresses against multi-level support after a reversal signal—with bearish momentum ramping—it’s usually safer to wait for a confirmed break or reclaim rather than gamble in the “chop zone.” Patience here is a position.