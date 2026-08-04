Apple Shares Slide as Supply Limits Hit Revenue Outlook

Key Moments

Apple projected revenue growth of 9% to 11% for the current quarter, below Wall Street’s 12% expectation.

Fiscal third-quarter revenue rose 16.4% to $109.42 billion, and earnings per share came in at $2.02, boosted by tariff refunds.

Services revenue and Greater China sales both missed analyst estimates, while iPhone and Mac sales exceeded forecasts.

Slower-Than-Expected Outlook Hits After-Hours Trading

Apple forecast that revenue for its current quarter ending in September would increase at a slower pace than analysts had anticipated, citing supply limitations rather than weak demand. The guidance pressured the stock, which dropped 5.5% in after-hours trading.

Executives said the company, like much of the technology sector, has been racing to secure components for products that rely on advanced processors and memory. They characterized the more cautious outlook as a function of supply chain strains.

“We’re seeing some very significant (supply) constraints currently with limited flexibility in the supply chain to remedy it,” Chief Executive Tim Cook said during the call, adding that Apple was “evaluating all options” for alternative suppliers of memory chips.

Management Guidance and Margin Outlook

Chief Financial Officer Kevan Parekh told analysts that Apple expects revenue to grow between 9% and 11% in the current quarter compared with the same period a year earlier. That range falls short of the 12% increase that Wall Street had been projecting, based on LSEG data.

He indicated that iPhone revenue is expected to expand at a mid-teens percentage rate, below the 17.6% increase analysts had penciled in. Parekh also guided for gross profit margins in a range of 47% to 48%.

Chipmaking Bottlenecks Weigh on Hardware Supply

In an interview with Reuters, Cook said the main supply issue in the fiscal third quarter that just ended stemmed from limited availability of advanced chipmaking technology used to manufacture the Apple silicon chips inside its hardware. He said the impact was especially pronounced in the Mac portfolio.

Mac sales in the period grew 29%, supported by the entry-level MacBook Neo and the higher-end MacBook Pro, even as prices increased.

“If you look at the root causes behind those, it’s that we’re having an incredibly strong product cycle beyond our expectations, and the (advanced chipmaking) supply chain just fundamentally has less flexibility in it to meet the high levels of demand,” Cook told Reuters.

Third-Quarter Performance Tops Expectations

Investor expectations around Apple have been elevated as the company recently reclaimed the title of the world’s most valuable publicly traded firm, recovering the top spot from Nvidia. The stock has gained more than 22% so far this year.

Earlier on Thursday, Apple reported fiscal third-quarter results that were generally ahead of consensus forecasts. However, some investors were unsettled by softer-than-expected services revenue and uncertainty over how demand might respond if Apple raises iPhone prices.

For the quarter ended June 27, Apple posted revenue of $109.42 billion, up 16.4% from a year earlier and above analyst expectations for a 15.5% increase, according to LSEG data. Consumers continued to buy iPhones and MacBooks as device prices climbed across the electronics industry.

Net income translated to earnings of $2.02 per share, which included an 11-cent contribution from tariff refunds received from the U.S. government. Even excluding the tariff-related benefit, earnings exceeded Wall Street’s projected $1.89 per share.

Product Segment Breakdown

The iPhone remained the primary growth engine, while Mac sales surged and iPad revenue declined. The services business grew at a slower pace than the hardware segments and failed to reach analyst targets.

Metric / Segment Result Year-on-Year Change Analyst Expectation Total revenue (Q3) $109.42 billion +16.4% +15.5% (LSEG) Earnings per share $2.02 – $1.89 (excluding tariff refunds) iPhone revenue $54.25 billion +21.7% $53.86 billion Mac revenue $10.35 billion +28.7% $8.74 billion iPad revenue $6.19 billion -5.9% $6.92 billion Services revenue $30.74 billion +12.1% $31.22 billion Greater China revenue $18.82 billion +22.4% $19.67 billion (Visible Alpha, 6 analysts) Gross margin (reported) 50.1% – – Gross margin (ex-tariff refunds) 48.1% – 47.92%

iPhone and Mac Outperform as Pricing Rises

Revenue from iPhones climbed 21.7% to $54.25 billion, surpassing expectations of $53.86 billion. The quarter marked Apple’s highest-ever iPhone sales for a fiscal third quarter, a period that is typically slower as customers wait for new models traditionally announced later in the year.

Customers moved quickly to purchase iPhones after a global memory-chip shortage drove Apple to increase prices for Macs and iPads. The company has not yet raised iPhone prices, and analysts on Wall Street have increasingly anticipated a potential price increase around the expected September launch event.

Bob O’Donnell, chief analyst at TECHnalysis Research, said investors may be concerned that the performance could reflect a temporary surge in purchases. “I do think it’s possible people are going to continue to buy the existing phones, because of the price increases,” he said. “The big question is, what’s going to happen on Macs in this quarter, when the new prices are fully there?”

Mac revenue rose 28.7% to $10.35 billion, topping estimates of $8.74 billion. By contrast, iPad revenue fell 5.9% to $6.19 billion, below the $6.92 billion analysts had expected. Cook linked the decline to a “tough compare” versus the prior-year quarter, which included the launch of the budget A16 iPad.

Overall gross margins reached 50.1%. Tariff refunds added about 2 percentage points; excluding that benefit, gross margins stood at 48.1%, near the midpoint of Apple’s guidance and above the 47.92% that analysts had been modeling.

Greater China sales increased 22.4% to $18.82 billion but came in below the $19.67 billion estimate from six analysts surveyed by Visible Alpha.