Take-Two Gains BTIG Backing Before GTA VI Launch

Key Moments

BTIG reaffirmed its Outperform rating on Take-Two Interactive Software and maintained a $285 price target as the company moves toward the November 19 launch of Grand Theft Auto VI.

BTIG projects fiscal 2027 bookings of $10.65 billion, 25% above consensus, with GTA VI full game bookings forecast at $3.25 billion from 55 million units sold.

Analysts see potential headwinds for recurrent consumer spending growth in the second half of fiscal 2027 as GTA VI draws player engagement away from other titles, including those in Take-Two’s own portfolio.

BTIG’s Investment Thesis on Take-Two

Take-Two Interactive Software has been highlighted as a top pick at BTIG, with the brokerage reiterating an Outperform rating and setting a price target of $285. The firm’s constructive stance is closely tied to the upcoming November 19 launch of Grand Theft Auto VI.

BTIG analysts indicated that forthcoming Grand Theft Auto VI updates are likely to dominate investor focus, even as the company reports first quarter fiscal 2027 results. According to the note, attention is expected to remain on incremental information about the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

GTA VI as the Core Driver of Forecasts

BTIG continues to hold what it describes as a street-high fiscal 2027 bookings estimate of $10.65 billion, which it said is 25% above consensus expectations. The firm’s outlook is anchored primarily in projections related to Grand Theft Auto VI.

The analysts forecast that Take-Two will sell 55 million units of GTA VI in fiscal 2027 at an average selling price of $59. On that basis, BTIG estimates $3.25 billion in full game GTA VI bookings for the year. The report states that this would equate to 48% of Take-Two’s entire fiscal 2026 revenue.

Metric BTIG Estimate Context Fiscal 2027 total bookings $10.65 billion 25% above consensus GTA VI units sold in fiscal 2027 55 million Full game units Average selling price (GTA VI) $59 Full game ASP GTA VI full game bookings $3.25 billion 48% of fiscal 2026 revenue

Sales Mix and Unit Timing Assumptions

BTIG’s model assumes that Grand Theft Auto VI will sell 45 million units in the third quarter of fiscal 2027 and 10 million units in the fourth quarter. The analysts further assume an 80/20 mix between $80 and $100 stock keeping units.

The report notes that this framework may turn out to be conservative. BTIG referenced indications that uptake of the higher-priced version has been stronger, suggesting upside risk to the premium SKU mix relative to the firm’s base case.

Early Demand Signals and Market Reception

Take-Two Interactive has recently attracted additional constructive analyst commentary, with several firms reiterating Buy or Outperform ratings. Within that context, BTIG cited evidence of strong initial demand for GTA VI.

The firm pointed to a report from a French retailer stating that Grand Theft Auto VI pre-orders in 24 hours were six times higher than for other major game franchises. BTIG used this data point to underscore robust early interest in the title.

Open Questions Around GTA VI

Despite the positive outlook, BTIG emphasized that multiple elements of the GTA VI rollout are still unclear. Among the open questions highlighted were:

The timing of the launch for GTA Online tied to GTA VI

The release date for the PC version of the game

The expected useful life of the title

The analysts suggested that answers to these topics could have important implications for the durability and trajectory of revenue associated with GTA VI.

Focus Beyond GTA VI: NBA 2K Performance

Beyond the Grand Theft Auto franchise, BTIG expects investors to pay close attention to the performance of the NBA 2K series. The report notes that management anticipates a meaningful slowdown in NBA 2K recurrent consumer spending growth in fiscal 2027.

Specifically, management expects recurrent consumer spending for NBA 2K to decelerate to high-single-digit percentage year-over-year growth in fiscal 2027. This is characterized as a sharp moderation from the more than 30% growth recorded in fiscal 2026.

Recurrent Spending Outlook and Potential Headwinds

BTIG projects that Take-Two’s broader recurrent consumer spending growth will encounter challenges in the second half of fiscal 2027. The firm expects the launch of GTA VI to capture player time and spending from the wider industry, including from Take-Two’s own existing game portfolio.

This shift in engagement is seen as a potential drag on growth rates for other titles, even as GTA VI itself becomes a major bookings contributor.

Rating and Target Maintained

Despite the anticipated headwinds in recurrent spending, BTIG reiterated its positive stance on Take-Two’s shares. The firm maintained its Outperform rating and confirmed a $285 price target.