Wheat Slides as Bearish Pressure Returns to Markets

Key Moments

Wheat futures moved lower Friday morning as traders took profits after a strong gain across major exchanges the previous session.

U.S. wheat export sales improved from the prior week but remained below last year’s levels, limiting bullish momentum.

Large global crop expectations from countries including France and Russia continued to weigh on prices.

Wheat Futures Retreat After Recent Gains

Wheat prices moved lower in Friday morning trading as bearish sentiment returned following gains across major futures markets the previous session. Chicago, Kansas City, and Minneapolis wheat contracts had all finished Thursday higher, supported by short covering and improved buying activity.

However, traders quickly shifted focus back to supply conditions and global production outlooks. The renewed selling pressure suggests that recent gains may face resistance unless demand improves or supply concerns increase.

Export Demand Shows Improvement but Remains Below Last Year

U.S. wheat export sales provided some support but failed to fully change the market outlook. Data showed total sales of 487,998 metric tons for the week ending February 5, representing an increase from the previous week.

Despite the weekly improvement, export sales remained 14.3% below the same period last year. The Philippines was the largest buyer, followed by Mexico and Indonesia.

Indicator Latest Data Weekly U.S. wheat sales 487,998 metric tons Weekly change +30.5% Year-over-year comparison -14.3% Largest buyer Philippines

Global Crop Expectations Pressure Prices

Strong crop expectations from major producers have added pressure to wheat markets. FranceAgriMer estimated that 91% of France’s soft wheat crop was in good or excellent condition, while Russia’s 2026 wheat crop estimate was raised to 91 million metric tons.

Improving production expectations reduce concerns about global supply shortages and make it harder for prices to sustain strong rallies.

Weather and Supply Conditions Remain in Focus

Weather developments continue to influence market sentiment. Forecasts pointed to heavier precipitation across parts of the southeastern United States and portions of the Southern Plains.

Favorable growing conditions could support crop development, while any unexpected weather disruptions could quickly shift market expectations.

Wheat Market Outlook

Traders will continue watching export demand, global crop estimates, and weather patterns for the next major market direction. While short covering recently helped lift prices, strong supply expectations remain a key challenge for wheat bulls.

Market Takeaway

Wheat prices are facing renewed selling pressure as traders balance improving export activity against strong global supply expectations. Unless demand strengthens significantly or production risks emerge, bearish forces may continue limiting further gains.