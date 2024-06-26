Switzerland investor optimism cools in May

The investors’ sentiment index for Switzerland was reported to have decreased to a level of 17.5 in May from a 2 1/2-year high of 18.2 in April.

According to UBS, which collaborates with the CFA Society Switzerland to publish the data, participants in the survey were mostly concerned about the approaching elections in France and the US domestic politics.

Participants in the poll were also concerned about the Swiss economic growth, as they expected the Swiss Franc to continue appreciating against the Euro and the US Dollar.

The Swiss Franc was last little changed on the day against the Euro, with the EUR/CHF currency pair trading at 0.9576.

The minor Forex pair has rebounded from a four-month low of 0.9478, which it recorded on June 19th.