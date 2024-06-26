fbpx

Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Currency News   »   Switzerland investor optimism cools in May

Switzerland investor optimism cools in May

June 26, 2024 2:13 pm

The investors’ sentiment index for Switzerland was reported to have decreased to a level of 17.5 in May from a 2 1/2-year high of 18.2 in April.

According to UBS, which collaborates with the CFA Society Switzerland to publish the data, participants in the survey were mostly concerned about the approaching elections in France and the US domestic politics.

Participants in the poll were also concerned about the Swiss economic growth, as they expected the Swiss Franc to continue appreciating against the Euro and the US Dollar.

The Swiss Franc was last little changed on the day against the Euro, with the EUR/CHF currency pair trading at 0.9576.

The minor Forex pair has rebounded from a four-month low of 0.9478, which it recorded on June 19th.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News