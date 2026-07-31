Silver Drops as Dollar Strength Pressures Bulls

Key Moments

Silver (XAG/USD) trades down nearly 1% around $58.40 in Asian hours as the US Dollar recovers from a three-day slide.

The Federal Reserve has kept interest rates unchanged and emphasized a “no forward-guidance” stance, pressuring the Dollar’s broader outlook.

Rising oil prices tied to constrained global supply and military tensions between the US and Iran are expected to restrict upside in Silver.

Dollar Recovery Weighs on Silver

Silver prices (XAG/USD) are under pressure during the Asian trading session on Friday, slipping almost 1% to trade near $58.40. The move lower coincides with renewed strength in the US Dollar (USD), which is attempting to halt a three-day losing streak.

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) – a gauge of the Greenback versus a basket of six major peers – is up 0.23% and trading close to 100.20. The Dollar’s rebound is undermining the near-term appeal of Silver, as a stronger USD tends to reduce the attractiveness of the metal in risk-reward terms.

Despite the current setback, the broader Dollar outlook has turned more fragile following the latest Federal Reserve monetary policy decision. The Fed left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, in line with expectations, and reinforced its commitment to a “no forward-guidance” approach. This stance has contributed to a more uncertain policy path and has weighed on the USD in recent sessions.

Fed Communications and Market Reaction

Strategists at Brown Brothers Harriman describe a notable Dollar sell-off following the Fed outcome. They highlight that the USD “dropped sharply for two reasons.” According to their assessment, first, “markets unwound the residual 30% odds of a July hike,” and second, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh “failed to turn tough inflation rhetoric into a credible policy.” BBH further cautions that Warsh “may now find himself in a more consequential battle with markets that can further raise long-term yields, weaken the dollar, and force the Fed into a more painful response.”

These dynamics have left the Dollar vulnerable, which could eventually allow Silver prices to stage a recovery if USD weakness resumes. For now, however, the short-term bounce in the Greenback is keeping XAG/USD on the defensive.

Oil Strength and Macro Headwinds for Silver

Another headwind for Silver is emerging from the energy complex. Elevated oil prices, driven by restricted global energy supplies amid ongoing military aggression between the United States and Iran, are expected to curb the upside for the metal.

Higher crude prices tend to lift global inflation expectations, prompting central banks to maintain or even tighten restrictive monetary conditions. Such an environment generally weighs on non-yielding assets, including Silver, as higher yields elsewhere raise the opportunity cost of holding precious metals that do not generate income.

Technical Picture: Bearish Tone Below Key Moving Average

From a technical standpoint, XAG/USD is trading around $58.36, maintaining a bearish short-term bias by staying below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $58.91. Remaining under this short-term trend indicator suggests that recent rebounds are more likely corrective in nature rather than the start of a sustained uptrend.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits near 46, a level that is neither oversold nor overbought. This neutral reading points to moderated downside momentum rather than an aggressive selling phase.

Level Price Comment 20-day EMA (resistance) $58.91 Break and daily close above needed to soften bearish bias Next resistance $60.94 July 22 high First support $56.64 July 28 low Next support $54.77 July 17 low

On the upside, the initial hurdle sits at the 20-day EMA at $58.91. A daily close above this level would be required to ease the prevailing bearish tone and pave the way for a more meaningful recovery. Beyond that, the July 22 peak at $60.94 stands as the next resistance area.

On the downside, support is located at the July 28 low of $56.64, followed by the July 17 low at $54.77. A break below these levels would reinforce the broader corrective pattern and could trigger further declines.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool. Know more.)

Background: Silver as an Investment Asset

Silver is a widely traded precious metal and has historically served as both a store of value and a medium of exchange. While it attracts less attention than Gold, market participants often use Silver to diversify portfolios, tap into its intrinsic value, or seek protection during periods associated with high inflation. Investors can gain exposure through physical holdings such as coins and bars, or via instruments like Exchange Traded Funds that track its international market price.

Key Drivers of Silver Prices

Silver’s price action can be influenced by multiple factors. Periods of geopolitical tension or concerns about a severe economic downturn can lift Silver due to its role as a safe-haven asset, although usually to a lesser extent than Gold. Because Silver does not yield income, it tends to benefit when interest rates move lower.

Movements in the US Dollar are also critical, as Silver is priced in USD (XAG/USD). A stronger Dollar typically pressures Silver prices, whereas sustained Dollar weakness generally supports them. Additional drivers include investment demand, mining supply – with Silver being more abundant than Gold – and recycling flows.

Industrial and Gold Linkages

Industrial usage is another important pillar of Silver demand. The metal plays a significant role in electronics and solar energy applications due to its very high electrical conductivity, surpassing that of Copper and Gold. Shifts in industrial activity and demand in major economies such as the US, China, and India can influence prices. In India, consumer appetite for Silver jewelry also contributes to overall demand dynamics.

Silver often tracks movements in Gold, given their shared perception as safe-haven assets. The Gold/Silver ratio – the number of ounces of Silver needed to match the value of one ounce of Gold – is commonly monitored to gauge their relative valuation. Some investors view an elevated ratio as a sign that Silver may be undervalued or Gold overvalued, while a low ratio can suggest the opposite relationship.