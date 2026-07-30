Terex Jumps After Earnings Beat and Upgraded 2026 Outlook

Key Moments

Terex Corporation shares climbed 3.8% in pre-market trading after reporting second-quarter 2026 results that exceeded expectations on revenue and earnings.

Management raised its 2026 outlook, targeting sales of $7.9 billion to $8.2 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of $960 million to $1 billion.

Analyst sentiment remained favorable heading into the release, with recent Buy ratings and price targets of $80 and $81 supporting the stock.

Stronger-Than-Expected Q2 2026 Results

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) saw its stock rally 3.8% in pre-open trading after the industrial equipment manufacturer released second-quarter 2026 financial results that surpassed analyst forecasts on both revenue and earnings, while also lifting full-year guidance.

The company reported its Q2 2026 performance earlier in the day, with CEO Simon Meester stating that Terex “delivered a strong second quarter, with revenue growth in all segments, improved profitability, and positive booking trends that reflect healthy demand across much of the portfolio.”

Upgraded Full-Year 2026 Guidance

Building on the solid quarterly showing, management raised its expectations for the full year. Terex now anticipates 2026 sales will grow approximately 7% on a pro forma basis, reaching a range of $7.9 billion to $8.2 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to increase 14.5% year over year, landing between $960 million and $1 billion.

Metric 2026 Outlook Growth Detail Sales $7.9 billion – $8.2 billion Approximately 7% pro forma growth Adjusted EBITDA $960 million – $1 billion 14.5% year-over-year growth

Earnings Details and Management Commentary

The upside surprise extended across key profit metrics. CFO Jennifer Kong-Picarello highlighted that adjusted EPS of $1.37 reflected approximately $8 million of IEEPA tariff refunds received, net of a discrete one-time unfavorable customs-related accrual. She added that the team’s execution in a fluid environment and its ability to exceed expectations in the first half of the year supported the decision to lift the full-year forecast.

Analyst Positioning Ahead of the Release

Terex entered the earnings report with constructive analyst sentiment. Citigroup had previously increased its price target on the stock to $80 with a Buy rating in mid-July. DA Davidson also began coverage with a Buy rating and an $81 price target. This favorable backdrop contributed to a supportive setup ahead of the quarterly announcement.

Firm Rating Price Target Timing Citigroup Buy $80 Mid-July DA Davidson Buy $81 Initiation of coverage

Mixed Macro Backdrop and Market Reaction

The move in Terex shares unfolded against a volatile broader market environment. U.S. equity futures recovered Thursday morning following a prior session sell-off tied to the Federal Reserve, even as fresh U.S. strikes on Iran, a bond market sell-off, and concerns around AI-related spending weighed on investor sentiment.

Market participants continued to assess the Federal Reserve’s decision to leave interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, a move that coincided with a sharp reaction in bonds that pushed the 30-year Treasury yield to a multi-decade high near 5.24%. Key U.S. economic releases scheduled for the day included the first estimate of Q2 GDP, June PCE price data, and June personal spending figures.

Terex Stock Performance and Valuation Context

Despite this challenging macro environment, Terex’s company-specific earnings catalyst prompted a pronounced pre-market advance. The combination of a beat on revenue and EPS, an increase to full-year guidance, and supportive analyst coverage positioned the stock to outpace many industrial peers.

Shares were trading toward the upper end of the day’s range and remained well below the 52-week high of $74.69, which left scope for additional upside if the earnings call reinforced management’s constructive outlook.