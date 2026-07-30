Fortinet Soars on Strong Q2 and Higher Outlook

Key Moments

Fortinet stock jumped nearly 10% in pre-market trading after reporting second-quarter 2026 results that exceeded analyst expectations on both earnings and revenue.

Adjusted EPS of $0.90 beat the consensus estimate of $0.74, with total revenue rising to $2.05 billion, up 26% year-over-year and above the $1.89 billion forecast.

Management raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $8.02–$8.18 billion, while multiple Wall Street firms increased their price targets following the report.

Robust Q2 2026 Performance Fuels Pre-Market Rally

Fortinet stock surged nearly 10% in pre-open trading after the cybersecurity company released its second-quarter 2026 financial results the prior evening, significantly outperforming analyst projections on key metrics.

Adjusted earnings per share were reported at $0.90, ahead of the Street consensus of $0.74 by more than 21%. Total revenue reached $2.05 billion, topping the $1.89 billion estimate and increasing 26% year-over-year.

CEO Ken Xie stated, “We are very pleased with our excellent second quarter results, which reflect the differentiated value of our innovation in the AI Era.”

Strength in Product Revenue and Billings

The underlying performance metrics reinforced the strong headline numbers. Product revenue, supported by solid demand for FortiGate appliances used in AI infrastructure buildouts and operational technology security, advanced 52% year-over-year to $773 million. Billings also showed notable momentum, climbing 33% to $2.37 billion.

Metric Q2 2026 Result Year-over-Year Change / Comparison Adjusted EPS $0.90 vs. $0.74 consensus Total Revenue $2.05 billion +26% year-over-year; vs. $1.89 billion estimate Product Revenue $773 million +52% year-over-year Billings $2.37 billion +33% year-over-year Non-GAAP Operating Margin 38% Q2 record; up 490 basis points year-over-year Full-year 2026 Revenue Guidance $8.02–$8.18 billion Implies approximately 19% growth

Record Margins and Upgraded 2026 Outlook

Profitability also improved meaningfully. Non-GAAP operating margin reached a second-quarter record of 38%, an expansion of 490 basis points compared to the prior year period.

On the back of this performance, Fortinet increased its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $8.02–$8.18 billion, which implies approximately 19% growth. This higher outlook added to the positive market reaction.

Analyst Price Targets Move Higher

Following the earnings release, several Wall Street firms revised their views on the stock. Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target to $185. Truist Securities reaffirmed its Buy rating and set a price target of $183. Bank of America also boosted its target, moving it to $200.

Supportive Market Backdrop and Sector Read-Through

The broader equity market environment provided a favorable setting, with the S&P 500 gaining 0.5% and the Nasdaq advancing 0.8% on the day.

Within cybersecurity, Fortinet’s results were interpreted as a constructive signal for other names in the space, including Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, and Zscaler. Investors viewed the report as evidence of broad-based demand across firewall refresh activity, secure access service edge (SASE), and AI-driven security operations.

Shares Approach 52-Week High on Multiple Catalysts

The combination of a clear earnings beat, record operating margins, guidance that exceeded prior expectations, and a series of upward analyst revisions generated strong pre-market buying interest. This demand drove Fortinet shares close to their 52-week high of $170.35 and underscored renewed confidence in the company’s standing as a leading platform in the AI-era cybersecurity landscape.