Norwegian Krone Gains After Surprise Norges Bank Hike

Key Moments

The Norwegian Krone has strengthened against the Dollar alongside other risk-sensitive currencies, supported by improved market sentiment and domestic policy.

Norges Bank unexpectedly raised its policy rate by 25bp to 4.25% on 7 May, its first rate hike since 2023.

HSBC’s economists do not anticipate a prolonged hiking cycle, as Norges Bank signaled that its overall policy outlook has not changed materially.

Risk Appetite and Domestic Policy Lift NOK

HSBC notes that the Norwegian Krone (NOK) has appreciated against the Dollar in line with other currencies that typically benefit when investors are more willing to take on risk. This move has been underpinned by an improvement in overall market sentiment as well as supportive domestic policy developments.

According to HSBC, these dynamics have placed NOK in the same category as the Australian Dollar (AUD), which has also reacted positively to local policy decisions amid a broader shift in risk appetite.

Norges Bank’s May Hike Stands Out in the Region

HSBC highlights that Norges Bank diverged from several of its regional counterparts when it raised its key policy rate on 7 May. The central bank increased the rate by 25bp to 4.25%, delivering its first interest rate hike since 2023 and surprising market participants.

Despite the move, the Norwegian central bank indicated that its broader policy stance has not been significantly altered. On that basis, HSBC’s economists assess that it is unlikely to embark on an extended sequence of rate increases.

Central Bank Current Stance (as described) Recent Action Norges Bank Policy outlook not materially changed Raised policy rate by 25bp to 4.25% on 7 May European Central Bank (ECB) Wait-and-see approach No new action cited Bank of England (BoE) Wait-and-see approach No new action cited Riksbank Wait-and-see approach No new action cited

Regional Peers Maintain Cautious Posture

In contrast to Norges Bank’s latest move, HSBC points out that key regional central banks, including the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Riksbank, continue to maintain a more cautious, wait-and-see stance. These institutions have not matched Norway’s latest step, underscoring a divergence in policy paths across the region.

Energy Risks and Potential Market Repricing

HSBC observes that the recent performance of NOK and other risk-on currencies broadly aligns with the latest policy and sentiment developments. However, the bank stresses that the outlook could change if there is a prolonged disruption in energy supply.

Any such sustained interruption, HSBC warns, could trigger a renewed “risk-off” environment and lead to a stronger USD, reversing some of the recent gains seen in NOK and other risk-sensitive currencies.