Euro-Yen Holds Bullish Tone Above Key Moving Average Support

Key Moments

EUR/JPY trades near 186.20 during Asian hours on Tuesday after two sessions of declines, remaining above its nine-period and 50-period EMAs.

Technical structure shows price contained within a rising wedge, with primary resistance near 186.90 and a potential path toward the 187.95 all-time high.

Initial downside support is clustered around the nine-day EMA at 186.01, the rising wedge base near 185.50, and the 50-day EMA at 185.33.

EUR/JPY Technical Overview

EUR/JPY is stabilizing after two consecutive daily losses, trading around 186.20 in Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair maintains a constructive near-term outlook as it continues to hold above both the nine-period and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), which are supporting the broader upward trend.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 57.46, signaling that bullish momentum remains in place without yet reaching overbought territory. This configuration indicates that buyers still have the upper hand, although the pace of the advance is moderate rather than aggressive.

On the daily chart, EUR/JPY is moving within a rising wedge formation, a pattern that highlights an elevated risk of a bearish reversal even as the broader trend remains positive.

Upside Levels to Watch

If buying interest persists, EUR/JPY could extend higher toward the upper boundary of the rising wedge, located around 186.90, which is identified as primary resistance. A successful move through that area could open the way for a retest of the all-time high at 187.95, which was reached on April 17.

Key Support Zones and Downside Risk

On the downside, the first notable support level is the nine-day EMA at 186.01. Below that, additional support is seen near the lower edge of the rising wedge around 185.50, followed by the 50-day EMA at 185.33. Together, these levels form a confluence zone that may be critical for keeping the bullish structure intact.

A decisive break under this cluster of support could confirm a bearish break from the wedge and increase downside pressure on EUR/JPY. In that scenario, the pair could gravitate toward the area around the five-month low at 181.87, recorded on March 16, and potentially further toward the seven-month low at 180.81.

EUR/JPY Daily Chart

EUR/JPY: Daily Chart

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool. Know more.)

Euro Performance Against Major Currencies

The table below shows the current percentage change of the Euro (EUR) versus major currencies. According to this snapshot, the Euro is strongest against the Australian Dollar.

Euro Price Today

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.03% -0.01% 0.00% -0.00% 0.33% 0.16% -0.00% EUR -0.03% -0.04% -0.02% -0.05% 0.29% 0.14% -0.03% GBP 0.00% 0.04% 0.02% 0.04% 0.36% 0.19% 0.03% JPY 0.00% 0.02% -0.02% -0.01% 0.32% 0.16% 0.01% CAD 0.00% 0.05% -0.04% 0.00% 0.34% 0.15% 0.02% AUD -0.33% -0.29% -0.36% -0.32% -0.34% -0.14% -0.33% NZD -0.16% -0.14% -0.19% -0.16% -0.15% 0.14% -0.14% CHF 0.00% 0.03% -0.03% -0.01% -0.02% 0.33% 0.14%

The heat map above illustrates percentage changes among major currencies. The base currency is listed in the left-hand column, and the quote currency appears in the top row. For example, selecting the Euro from the left column and moving horizontally to the US Dollar cell shows the percentage change for EUR (base)/USD (quote).