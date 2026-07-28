Costco Gains as Investors Eye Upcoming Earnings

Key Moments

Costco Wholesale shares climbed 1.7% in pre-market trading, touching $967.50 after opening the prior session at $938.11.

The company reported fiscal Q3 2026 net sales of $69.15 billion, up 11.6% year over year, with June net sales of $29.24 billion, a 10.6% annual increase.

Analysts currently hold an average price target near $1,100 and largely rate the stock as “Strong Buy” or “Moderate Buy.”

Pre-Earnings Momentum Lifts Costco Stock

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) traded higher in pre-open activity, rising 1.7% to $967.50 as investors continued to accumulate shares ahead of the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 earnings release, which is set for September 24, 2026. The move extends a rebound from the prior session’s opening level of $938.11.

There has been no significant new company-specific announcement driving the advance. Instead, the gain reflects a reassessment of the stock’s valuation, supported by ongoing confidence in Costco’s earnings outlook and a supportive backdrop for consumer staples names.

Recent Results and Analyst Positioning

Costco’s latest quarterly figures continue to underpin the bullish sentiment. In its most recent fiscal Q3 2026 report, the company posted net sales of $69.15 billion, representing an 11.6% increase compared with the same period a year earlier. For June, monthly net sales totaled $29.24 billion, a 10.6% rise from the prior-year month.

Equity analysts covering the stock have maintained a constructive stance. The consensus price objective stands at approximately $1,100, signaling notable potential upside from the current trading level. Most analysts classify the shares with either a “Strong Buy” or “Moderate Buy” rating.

Costco’s Kirkland Signature private label continues to be highlighted as a key driver within the business, with its performance reinforcing the positive investment thesis and adding momentum to the optimistic outlook.

Metric Value Year-over-Year Change Fiscal Q3 2026 net sales $69.15 billion 11.6% June 2026 net sales $29.24 billion 10.6% Average analyst price target Approximately $1,100 n/a

Market Context and Sector Rotation

The broader equity landscape is mixed. The Dow Jones is edging higher by 0.7%, while the Nasdaq is down 0.9%, pressured by continued weakness in technology names. In the preceding session, consumer defensive stocks ranked among the better performers as capital shifted away from semiconductors and energy, a rotation that continues to work in Costco’s favor given its defensive-growth profile.

Costco’s trading range over the past 52 weeks, from $844.06 to $1,096.50, underscores the stock’s potential to recover toward earlier highs. The current rally is being supported by this technical backdrop alongside the fundamental story.

Drivers Behind the Pre-Market Move

The pre-market strength in Costco shares reflects a combination of factors: investors positioning ahead of the upcoming fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 earnings report, a steady and resilient sales trajectory, continued conviction from Wall Street analysts, and a supportive shift into consumer staples within the broader market. These elements together are propelling Costco higher in early trading, even as the Nasdaq confronts sector-specific headwinds.