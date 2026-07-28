Coca-Cola Gains as World Cup Drives Beverage Sales

Key Moments:

Coca-Cola reported second-quarter comparable revenue of $13.37 billion, topping LSEG estimates of $13.16 billion.

World Cup hydration breaks supported higher sales of energy drinks, particularly the Powerade brand.

The company lifted its 2026 organic revenue and comparable EPS growth forecasts amid resilient demand and portfolio expansion.

World Cup Breaks Turn Into a Commercial Win

July 28 (Reuters) – Coca-Cola Co said the much-debated hydration pauses at the World Cup, while unpopular with some soccer fans, proved to be a commercial positive by driving additional sales of its energy beverages and supporting a strong quarter that underpinned higher full-year guidance.

The mandated stoppages, which effectively divided matches into four segments, opened up extra advertising slots for corporate sponsors and boosted media revenue for broadcasters such as Fox.

“I’m not sure whether these hydration breaks are going to be a permanent feature of the soccer world, but we were not unhappy with them in the World Cup,” CFO John Murphy told Reuters in an interview, highlighting a notable uplift for the Powerade brand.

Resilient Demand Amid Consumer Pressures

Incremental consumption tied to the World Cup added to existing momentum across Coca-Cola’s flagship soft drinks and its zero sugar offerings. The company noted that these categories have continued to see solid demand even as consumers, especially lower-income households in the United States, have generally scaled back spending on discretionary items.

Coca-Cola’s latest quarter was described as broadly strong, with unit volume gains compensating for higher production costs. Murphy said that aluminium and PET expenses have risen more this year than the company had projected.

Input Costs and Geopolitical Headwinds

Coca-Cola previously stated in April that it was collaborating with its bottling partners to reduce the impact of the war in Iran and had secured some lower-cost inputs based on prices locked in before the disruption that began in February.

As the conflict has persisted, multiple companies, including PepsiCo, have cautioned that they are facing higher input costs in the latter part of the year. Murphy said Coca-Cola plans to provide more detail in October on how it sees these cost pressures evolving for 2027.

Quarterly Results and Market Performance

The company reported that second-quarter comparable revenue increased about 6% to $13.37 billion, exceeding the $13.16 billion consensus forecast compiled by LSEG.

Coca-Cola shares rose 1.8% in premarket trading. The stock has climbed about 20% so far this year and has outperformed rival PepsiCo, which has been hurt by weaker demand for snacks in the United States in recent quarters.

Metric Reported Expectation / Prior Target Q2 comparable revenue $13.37 billion $13.16 billion (LSEG estimate) 2026 organic revenue growth outlook About 5% 4% to 5% Comparable EPS growth outlook 9% to 10% 8% to 9%

Pricing, Portfolio Strategy, and Growth Outlook

Coca-Cola has previously implemented price increases and introduced smaller package sizes to support revenue growth. The company has also been channeling investment into other categories in its lineup, such as ready-to-drink teas and dairy offerings from its fairlife brand, which contributed to revenue gains.

Looking ahead, Coca-Cola now projects 2026 organic revenue growth of about 5%, compared with its earlier forecast of 4% to 5%. The company also anticipates comparable earnings per share growth of 9% to 10%, versus its previous range of 8% to 9%.