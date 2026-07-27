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Home » Stock Market News » Delta Shares Rise After Rejecting Mega-Merger Proposal

Delta Shares Rise After Rejecting Mega-Merger Proposal

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Delta Air Lines stock rose 2.9% in pre-market trading after a report that United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby privately approached Delta about a merger in 2025.
  • Delta reportedly walked away from the talks after preliminary due diligence, citing what insiders viewed as almost impossible antitrust hurdles.
  • Delta shares traded at $87.55 in pre-market activity, with the stock remaining close to its 52-week high of $95.68 amid strong analyst support and a risk-on market backdrop.

Merger Overture Highlights Delta’s Strategic Position

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) moved 2.9% higher in pre-open trading after a Wall Street Journal article – released Sunday evening and reaching markets today – disclosed that United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby had quietly contacted Delta CEO Ed Bastian in 2025 to discuss a possible merger between the two airlines.

According to the report, the envisioned transaction would have formed the largest airline globally, with a combined market capitalization nearing $100 billion and control over roughly half of U.S. air travel. However, after conducting initial due diligence, Delta stepped away from the idea, with insiders pointing to antitrust barriers described as nearly impossible to overcome.

Regulatory Constraints and Industry Consolidation Limits

The revelation underscores Delta’s strategic heft and leadership within the U.S. airline sector. Following Delta’s decision not to proceed, Kirby reportedly approached American Airlines with a similar concept, which was also turned down. This sequence of rejections underscores the perceived regulatory limits on further large-scale consolidation among the major U.S. carriers.

Analyst Support and Valuation Focus

The news has refocused attention on Delta’s valuation at a time when the stock already enjoys solid backing from Wall Street. The shares have received Buy ratings and higher price targets from Bernstein, Citi, TD Cowen, Barclays, and Wells Fargo. These calls were issued in recent weeks after Delta posted a strong second-quarter earnings beat on July 10.

Market Backdrop and Operating Fundamentals

A supportive broader market is adding to the positive tone. The S&P 500 is up 0.8%, the Dow Jones is higher by 1.0%, and the Nasdaq is advancing 1.3%, creating a generally risk-on environment for equities.

Delta’s underlying business narrative remains unchanged. The airline reaffirmed its full-year adjusted EPS guidance and reported record quarterly revenue, powered by steady premium travel demand and robust loyalty and cargo revenue contributions. These drivers have helped keep institutional sentiment favorable.

Pre-Market Trading Levels

The combination of the unexpected merger disclosure – which highlights Delta’s scale and profitability – together with constructive analyst views and supportive market conditions has driven Delta shares meaningfully higher in pre-market action.

MetricValue
Pre-market move in Delta stock+2.9%
Pre-market trading price$87.55
52-week high$95.68
Envisioned combined market capitalization (Delta + United)Approximately $100 billion
Estimated share of U.S. air travel for proposed merged entityRoughly half
S&P 500 move+0.8%
Dow Jones move+1.0%
Nasdaq move+1.3%

With the stock at $87.55 in pre-market trading and still within striking distance of its 52-week peak of $95.68, investors are reacting to a mix of strategic intrigue, solid earnings momentum, and a favorable equity market tone.

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