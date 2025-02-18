HighPeak Energy announces $0.04 quarterly dividend

HighPeak Energy Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) said on Tuesday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on March 25th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 3rd 2025, the company said.

Based in Fort Worth, Texas, HighPeak Energy is focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional crude oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas.

Stock Performance

The shares of HighPeak Energy Inc (HPK) closed 1.47% ($0.21) higher at $14.48 on Nasdaq on Friday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $1.834 billion.

The shares of HighPeak Energy Inc (HPK) went up 3.23% in 2024, compared with a 28.64% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have lost 1.50% so far this year.