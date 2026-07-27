Crude Slumps as Iran Tensions Ease and Risk Premium Fades

Key Moments

Brent Oil Futures dropped 6% to $90.93 a barrel, while Crude Oil WTI Futures fell 6.1% to $83.83 a barrel.

Prices gave back last week’s war-driven gains after the U.S. paused airstrikes and Iran signaled it would halt retaliatory attacks while the pause holds.

Ongoing shipping disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait kept supply risks in focus despite the price selloff.

Market Reaction to Fading War Premium

Oil futures sank on Monday as signs of easing tensions between the United States and Iran sparked a broad selloff, reversing much of the war premium that had recently lifted Brent crude to the $100-per-barrel threshold.

As of 02:11 ET (06:11 GMT), Brent Oil Futures were down 6% at $90.93 a barrel after briefly trading below $90 earlier in the session. Crude Oil WTI Futures slid 6.1% to $83.83 a barrel.

Brent had briefly reached $100 a barrel last week after the conflict extended beyond the Strait of Hormuz into the Red Sea, raising fears over crude flows from the Middle East. Those concerns eased after a notable shift in the military posture of the United States and Iran.

Diplomatic Signals Drive Position Unwinding

Oil’s retreat followed a decision by Washington to pause its bombing campaign after 13 straight nights of strikes, with U.S. officials indicating they would allow more room for diplomatic efforts after weeks of intensifying exchanges between the two sides.

The response from Tehran was swift. An Iranian official told Reuters that Iran would halt retaliatory attacks as long as the U.S. pause remained in effect, though both governments cautioned they stood ready to resume military action if negotiations fail.

Sentiment was further supported by reports on Friday that China was seeking to revive stalled peace discussions between Washington and Tehran, fueling expectations that the confrontation could tilt back toward talks after a period of military escalation.

According to analysts at ING, Monday’s steep pullback showed how quickly the market was prepared to discount geopolitical risk on any signs of de-escalation after nearly two weeks of fighting. At the same time, the bank noted that the U.S. has provided limited detail on the rationale for the pause, and argued that it is premature to conclude that the situation has shifted into a more stable phase.

Price Snapshot

Contract Price (USD per barrel) Move Time (ET / GMT) Brent Oil Futures $90.93 -6% 02:11 ET / 06:11 GMT Crude Oil WTI Futures $83.83 -6.1% 02:11 ET / 06:11 GMT

Persistent Shipping Disruptions Temper Optimism

Despite the pullback in prices and the tentative easing in hostilities, traders remained wary as physical supply routes continued to face challenges. Over the weekend, fewer commodity-carrying vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz each day, and traffic through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait slowed following Houthi attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure.

Analysts at ANZ noted that the market had, up to this point, managed to cope with these disruptions through a combination of lower Chinese crude purchases, emergency stock releases, and alternative Saudi export routes that avoid the Strait of Hormuz.

However, ANZ warned that these mitigating factors are under increasing strain as strategic reserves fall, commercial inventories tighten, and vulnerabilities to shipping in both the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait persist.

Outlook: Prices Exposed to Renewed Supply Shocks

With buffers eroding and maritime risks unresolved, oil remains exposed to fresh upside if supply interruptions in the region deepen. While the latest diplomatic moves have sharply reduced the immediate war premium, the underlying fragility of regional logistics continues to limit any sense of lasting relief in the market.